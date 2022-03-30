Data Analyst, AlliedCrowds – London

Company Description

AlliedOffsets has a unique mission: combine technology, data, and finance to bring radical transparency to carbon offsetting. We do this by creating innovative data products that help to improve transparency in the market. With 17,000+ projects in our database including details about the project, retirements, news, prices, forward curves, etc. Our current clients include brokers, buyers of credits, academia, consulting firms, public sector entities, and research organizations.

We are looking to build on our success to date by hiring an analyst to help us analyze data behind carbon offsetting projects and methodologies, help to engage with existing and potential products to market test ideas, and create actionable and engaging research outputs.

Role Description

This is an excellent opportunity for an to join a growing firm active in the intersection of data, finance, and sustainability. The successful candidate will have considerable autonomy, proposing, creating, and executing research plans and related outputs. They will be speaking with current/potential clients about their needs on product improvements, including conducting market research to understand current product landscapes, features, and pricing.

Creative strategic thinking is valued above all else, so come prepared to propose, trial, and execute ideas that can help the company grow to new heights. We’d like to incorporate our data into other companies’ workflows, and vice versa. This would encompass identifying potential companies to work with, identifying their pain points, and determining how our existing products may be helpful.

We’re seeking individuals who have:

Experience manipulating innovative and diverse data sources

Wireframe solutions to data problems independently and execute

Awareness of good practice in data engineering, architecture and product ecosystems to drive strategic direction and growth.

to drive strategic direction and growth. Ability to inform and influence the analytics landscape in a data rich startup environment

Seek and inform where data value can come from, against business objectives

Requirements

Degree in business, environmental sciences, econometrics, or other relevant field

Experience conducting research related to environmental studies and consolidating the research into concise and digestible reports

Advanced data analysis and manipulation skills (SQL and Jupyter Notebooks preferred, R/Python to include effective visualization and statistical modeling) Ability to extract trends Correlations Define metrics Test hypotheses

Advanced experience with Tableau / Tableau developer

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience in emerging markets is bonus

Fluency in more than one language is a bonus

Benefits

Workplace pension contribution

Visa sponsorship for qualified candidates

Frequent international travel (post-Covid)

Flexible working arrangement

Unlimited holiday entitlement

Considerable autonomy

Office in central London location

Regular social events

Diversity & Inclusion Statement

AlliedCrowds strives to be a diverse and inclusive place where we can ALL be ourselves. No matter the visible or invisible differences, we have long been committed to fostering an environment where everyone has an equal opportunity to reach their full potential, be heard and valued.

While diversity and inclusion has long been a business priority, we know we have significant work to do and are accelerating our commitment in our workplace and community. With that said, we particularly encourage applications from people who identify as Black, Asian, or from a Minority Ethnic background.

Compensation

Compensation commensurate with experience.

To apply, please send your CV and two paragraphs outlining your qualifications and why you’d like to join our team to careers@alliedcrowds.com.