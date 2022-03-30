Business Development Lead, AlliedCrowds – London

Company Description

AlliedOffsets has a unique mission: combine technology, data, and finance to bring radical transparency to carbon offsetting. We do this by creating innovative data products that help to improve transparency in the market. With 17,000+ projects in our database including details about the project, retirements, news, prices, forward curves, etc. Our current clients include brokers, buyers of credits, academia, consulting firms, public sector entities, and research organizations.

We are looking to build on our success to date by hiring a business development lead to help us market and sell our data and research, among other products and services, to organizations taking part in the carbon market.

Role Description

This is an excellent opportunity for a business development professional to join a growing firm active in the intersection of technology, finance, and sustainability. The successful candidate will have considerable autonomy, proposing, creating, and executing a sales strategy for an agile firm determined to disrupt the carbon market.

Creative strategic thinking is valued above all else, so come prepared to propose, trial, and execute ideas that can help the company grow to new heights.

We are looking for a long-term candidate that will be able to establish a sales strategy in the first several weeks in the position, and then move forward on implementing this strategy.

Responsibilities

Lead generation and fundraising strategy: creating and documenting a client acquisition strategy. Making use of existing contacts and building new ones to sell AlliedOffsets products and services.

Strategy execution: the ideal candidate will implement the sales strategy identified above. This includes:

International travel

Representing AlliedOffsets at industry conferences and events

Interacting with senior government officials and donor staff

Liaising with research and tech teams to create marketing materials and interactive tools that showcase the product

Working in all aspects of a sale, from lead generation to closing

Requirements

Degree in Marketing, Business, Entrepreneurship, or relevant field

Experience in environmental organizations — understanding of issues related to climate change

Excellent track record of generating sales

Ideal candidates will have experience in selling to stakeholders in the carbon sector

Creative thinking around sales strategy, demonstrated by establishing lead qualification and generation in previous roles

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including representing a company at industry events and/or speaking at conferences

Understanding of and experience in selling tech products, especially SaaS or data platforms is a bonus

Fluency in more than one language is a bonus

Benefits

Workplace pension contribution

Visa sponsorship for qualified candidates

Frequent international travel (post-Covid)

Flexible working arrangement

Unlimited holiday entitlement

Considerable autonomy

Office in central London location

Regular social events

Diversity & Inclusion Statement

AlliedCrowds strives to be a diverse and inclusive place where we can ALL be ourselves. No matter the visible or invisible differences, we have long been committed to fostering an environment where everyone has an equal opportunity to reach their full potential, be heard and valued.

While diversity and inclusion has long been a business priority, we know we have significant work to do and are accelerating our commitment in our workplace and community. With that said, we particularly encourage applications from people who identify as Black, Asian, or from a Minority Ethnic background.

Compensation

Compensation for this position will be made of a base salary (based on experience), as well as commissions on generated sales.

To apply, please send your CV and two paragraphs outlining your qualifications and why you’d like to join our team to careers@alliedcrowds.com.