Director of Technology Management, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Director, Technology Management

Location: Washington, DC or remote (working during US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Director of Technology Solutions, Innovations

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is growing at an unprecedented rate, and its information and knowledge management systems and technology need to keep pace. We are seeking an experienced IT professional to build and lead a team to support our expanding reliance on technology that helps us do our work efficiently and deliver high-quality services to our stakeholders.

A day at Verra might include . . .

Meeting with the employee-comprised IT Consultative Group (ITCG) to preview, pilot, and collect feedback on training modules for new applications introduced to all staff.

Meeting with managers of other departments to review critical business processes and identify solutions for improving their efficiency.

Meeting with your team to identify and implement ways to ensure continuous improvement in Verra’s IT and knowledge management (KM) systems.

Reviewing code written by our consultant for system-to-system integration.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Supervise the planning, development, implementation, maintenance, and security of Verra’s information systems and processes, including computer, cloud resources in Azure, communication, and office systems.

Grow, lead and foster the development of a team of IT professionals.

In consultation with the Sr. Director for Technology Solutions and other senior leaders, define the strategic direction of Verra’s information and knowledge management systems.

Analyze the business requirements of all departments to determine their technological needs, and identify and recommend new technologies and services that will improve efficiency, processes, and operations.

Design and Implement a mini data warehouse/business intelligence system that combines data from our CRM and registry systems.

Develop, maintain, and continuously improve an ongoing program of technology enablement, professional development for IT staff, and training program for employees.

Assess and improve internal IT processes, including developing standard operating procedures and best practices.

Manage the relationships with our MSP and software application providers.

Approve the purchase, rent, lease, license, or other acquisition of hardware, software, or services needed to meet our needs.

Chair our internal IT Consultative Group (ITCG), composed of staff from various departments.

Support and enhance API integrations among our various systems.

Prepare and implement Verra’s IT budget.

Perform other duties as assigned.

You bring with you . . .

A degree in technology (e.g., Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field)

At least seven years technology experience in an enterprise setting, leading the IT operations/engineering of a small to medium-sized business or non-profit organization.

A solid understanding of modern enterprise systems and tools such as ERPs, CRMs, task/process management, and workflow automation on a conceptual level, and being well-versed in the administration of these systems in practical daily use.

Experience administering O365, Active Directory, Google Workspace, and Windows/Mac desktops at a level sufficient to direct and evaluate the performance of our MSP.

Strong communication skills, good judgment, and excellent customer-service-centric approach to technology support and management.

The ability to identify key questions; define, perform and coordinate analyses; communicate findings in a clear and concise way; and find creative and innovative solutions.

A proven record of accomplishment in leading, inspiring, and building highly effective teams.

Strong project management skills with demonstrated ability to conceptualize, launch and deliver multiple IT projects on time, within budget, and with good stakeholder buy-in.

It would be advantageous to have a programming background sufficient to understand API integration tools, relational databases, business intelligence tools, and when “no code” or other consultant proposals are inadequate, and being able to code solutions yourself or hire and spec the API integrations for external consultants, and judge the quality of their work.

An appetite for self-learning and commitment to staying ahead of changes in the field of technology.

You will know you are successful if . . .

Verra employees feel supported in their IT and knowledge management needs, and that they rate IT support and help desk services as timely and highly effective.

Information and knowledge management systems appropriate to the organization’s needs are implemented and successfully adopted by Verra staff.

Verra’s IT networks and systems are risk-proofed and secure.

You will join a team . . .

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including finance, accounting, human resources, and organizational management experts;

Committed to supporting a mission-driven organization that aims to make a difference in the world; and

That embodies Verra’s values, which are teamwork, results, integrity, balance, and exploration.

Compensation at Verra . . .

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

At the Director level, the salary range is USD $131,000 – $161,000

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.