Senior Associate (Carbon Markets), KAPSARC – Riyadh

Position: Senior Associate (Carbon Markets)

Organisation: KAPSARC

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Link: https://www.kapsarc.org/careers/open-positions/senior-associate-carbon-markets/

Job description: KAPSARC seeks to hire a highly motivated and driven Senior Associate to support the center’s new research project on Carbon Markets and Paris Agreement Article 6 and contribute to building the Center’s in-house expertise on carbon markets. The expert should have experience in climate change policy and regulation, the economics of climate change, and preferably be familiar with economic climate policy instruments and carbon market tools and mechanisms at domestic and international levels. Expertise in any of the following areas will be valued: compliance carbon markets, voluntary carbon markets, international carbon markets, baseline and crediting mechanisms, carbon-related trade measures (e.g., border carbon adjustments), exporter-importer dialogue on carbon pricing, as well as assessing the implications of global climate policy and carbon market trends for Saudi Arabia. A strong understanding of the policy environments in Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries will also be an asset, as will be a good command of the Arabic language, including in the domains of climate change policy, carbon markets and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Demonstrating initiative, strong project and time management skills, teamwork skills, and a can-do attitude will also be highly valued qualities for the candidate.

Responsibilities:

* Conducting rigorous and high-quality research and analysis, and delivering tailored advisory services for KAPSARC’s stakeholders.

* Authoring, co-authoring and contributing to various KAPSARC research and analysis outputs, including research papers, advisory deliverables and workshop/other event presentations.

* Disseminating research through effective communication approaches that meet the needs of different audiences and maximize the impact of KAPSARC’s work.

* Contributing to, and delivering, presentations at meetings, workshops and conferences.

* Participating actively in project-related activities, including meetings and workshops, and contributing to building a network of experts relevant to the field. Contributing to, and leading on, various project management-related tasks.

* Identifying new research questions, topics and opportunities in the fields of climate change and sustainable development that are relevant for Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

* Engaging in continued professional development activities, proactively seeking opportunities to build and develop carbon market-relevant research and analysis skills.

Required qualifications:

* A Ph.D. in a relevant discipline, or a relevant master’s degree plus experience equivalent to a Ph.D. level.

* Five to ten years of professional experience working in an area of relevance to carbon markets, preferably within a research organization, government, or an international organization.

* Excellent command of the English language (spoken/written).

Required experience:

* On the path to becoming an expert within the following academic and/or policy fields: climate change policy and regulation, the economics of climate change, and preferably familiarity with economic climate policy instruments and carbon market tools and mechanisms at domestic and international levels.

* Experience conducting policy-oriented research aimed at supporting evidence-based, data-driven public policy; familiarity with international best practices in academic and policy-oriented research and publishing.

* Quantitative research skills, for example in economic modeling and analysis, will be considered an asset.

* Ability to gather and analyze relevant information and data, and to demonstrate critical thinking.

* Ability to draft high-quality analytical and evidence-based policy-relevant papers in a style that is clear, concise, logical and well-structured; experience with authoring peer-reviewed publications.

* Solid verbal communication skills and ability to disseminate research through effective communication approaches that meet the needs of different audiences and maximize the impact of KAPSARC’s work.

* Enthusiastic team player and adaptive to organizational changes.