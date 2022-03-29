Senior Climate Policy Manager USA, Climeworks – Washington DC

To support our team we are looking for a Senior Climate Policy Manager USA (80-100%)

Climeworks empowers people to reverse climate change by permanently removing carbon dioxide from the air. Our vision is to inspire 1 billion people to be climate positive.

Since Climeworks was founded in 2009, we have been dedicated to scaling up our direct air capture technology to restore a healthy balance of CO 2 in the atmosphere. Today, as market leader in the field, we are driving the development of a new, emerging industry.

We are an international team with diverse backgrounds. With over 150 employees and located in 4 countries we are shaping our mission of a climate-positive world. Explore the future of direct air capture with us!

Your responsibilities

Your mission at Climeworks is to advance our US Direct Air Capture policy development.

You work together with Climeworks’ policy department in Zürich to achieve our policy, legislative, and regulatory goals.

You develop and cultivate relationships with policymakers, relevant government agencies, and interest groups mainly at the federal, but also at state, and local level.

You advance carbon removal market development, regulation and standardization in US voluntary and compliance markets.

You identify new opportunities for policy innovation to support the business strategy.

You develop and draft communication materials to achieve positive Climeworks presence in the US.

Your profile

You have completed a Master’s degree Political Science, Economics, Law, Engineering or any other related discipline.

You are an experienced US climate policy & advocacy professional with 5 years of experience in the fields of Carbon Capture and Storage and/or utilization (CCS/CCU), ideally with relevant experience in Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR). Knowledge and experience in Direct Air Capture is a strong plus.

You are based in Washington DC and come with a strong network in relevant governmental entities, legislative bodies, NGOs and stakeholder groups.

You are a proven self-starter and are able to structure your projects in alignment with the policy department in Zürich.

You have a strong ability to meet deadlines and are a persuasive and efficient communicator.

