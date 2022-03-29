Senior Climate Policy Manager USA, Climeworks – Washington DC

To support our team we are looking for a Senior Climate Policy Manager USA (80-100%)
Climeworks empowers people to reverse climate change by permanently removing carbon dioxide from the air. Our vision is to inspire 1 billion people to be climate positive.
Since Climeworks was founded in 2009, we have been dedicated to scaling up our direct air capture technology to restore a healthy balance of CO2 in the atmosphere. Today, as market leader in the field, we are driving the development of a new, emerging industry.
We are an international team with diverse backgrounds. With over 150 employees and located in 4 countries we are shaping our mission of a climate-positive world. Explore the future of direct air capture with us!
Your responsibilities
- Your mission at Climeworks is to advance our US Direct Air Capture policy development.
- You work together with Climeworks’ policy department in Zürich to achieve our policy, legislative, and regulatory goals.
- You develop and cultivate relationships with policymakers, relevant government agencies, and interest groups mainly at the federal, but also at state, and local level.
- You advance carbon removal market development, regulation and standardization in US voluntary and compliance markets.
- You identify new opportunities for policy innovation to support the business strategy.
- You develop and draft communication materials to achieve positive Climeworks presence in the US.
Your profile
- You have completed a Master’s degree Political Science, Economics, Law, Engineering or any other related discipline.
- You are an experienced US climate policy & advocacy professional with 5 years of experience in the fields of Carbon Capture and Storage and/or utilization (CCS/CCU), ideally with relevant experience in Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR). Knowledge and experience in Direct Air Capture is a strong plus.
- You are based in Washington DC and come with a strong network in relevant governmental entities, legislative bodies, NGOs and stakeholder groups.
- You are a proven self-starter and are able to structure your projects in alignment with the policy department in Zürich.
- You have a strong ability to meet deadlines and are a persuasive and efficient communicator.
Are you interested? Then please fill in the online application form and upload your complete dossier to our careers portal: https://www.climeworks.com/careers. Feel free to give us a call on +41 44 533 29 99 if you have any questions.