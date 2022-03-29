Senior Climate Policy Manager EU, Climeworks – Brussels

To support our team we are looking for a Senior Climate Policy Manager EU (80-100%)

Climeworks empowers people to reverse climate change by permanently removing carbon dioxide from the air. Our vision is to inspire 1 billion people to be climate positive.

Since Climeworks was founded in 2009, we have been dedicated to scaling up our direct air capture technology to restore a healthy balance of CO 2 in the atmosphere. Today, as market leader in the field, we are driving the development of a new, emerging industry.

We are an international team with diverse backgrounds. With over 150 employees and located in 4 countries we are shaping our mission of a climate-positive world. Explore the future of direct air capture with us!

Your responsibilities

Your mission at Climeworks is to build favorable conditions for Carbon Removal Market regulations and enable EU government CDR funding beyond current EU IF and Horizon Europe.

You diffuse and differentiate knowledge about CDR/DAC with key political stakeholders.

You develop, expand and cultivate relationships with EU policymakers, relevant government agencies, and interest groups in order to ensure a favorable regulatory framework for DAC.

You drive the implementation of EU level funding/procurement programs and shape EU carbon market removal regulation and global market mechanisms.

You ensure stringent environmental regulations and avoid DAC becoming a means of undermining emission reductions.

You ensure stringent and thereby CW- favorable carbon accounting standards in the EU and facilitate a favorable regulatory framework for DAC.

Your profile

You have completed a Bachelor’s degree Political Science, Economics, Law, Engineering or any other related discipline.

You are an experienced EU climate policy & advocacy professional with 5 years of experience in the fields of Carbon Capture and Storage and/or utilization (CCS/CCU), ideally with relevant experience in Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR). Knowledge in Direct Air Capture and managing experience in relevant industry associations is a strong plus.

You have in depth knowledge of the relevant EU policies.

You are based in Belgium, ideally in Brussels and come with a large network in Brussels (EC, EP, Council).

You are self-organized and are able to structure your projects in alignment with the policy department in Zürich.

You have a strong ability to meet deadlines and are a persuasive and efficient communicator.

You are fluent in English and are open to travel 20-40%.

Are you interested? Then please fill in the online application form and upload your complete dossier to our careers portal: https://www.climeworks.com/careers. Feel free to give us a call on +41 44 533 29 99 if you have any questions.