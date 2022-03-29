Senior Climate Policy Manager EU, Climeworks – Brussels

To support our team we are looking for a Senior Climate Policy Manager EU (80-100%)
Climeworks empowers people to reverse climate change by permanently removing carbon dioxide from the air. Our vision is to inspire 1 billion people to be climate positive.
Since Climeworks was founded in 2009, we have been dedicated to scaling up our direct air capture technology to restore a healthy balance of CO2 in the atmosphere. Today, as market leader in the field, we are driving the development of a new, emerging industry.
We are an international team with diverse backgrounds. With over 150 employees and located in 4 countries we are shaping our mission of a climate-positive world. Explore the future of direct air capture with us!
Your responsibilities
- Your mission at Climeworks is to build favorable conditions for Carbon Removal Market regulations and enable EU government CDR funding beyond current EU IF and Horizon Europe.
- You diffuse and differentiate knowledge about CDR/DAC with key political stakeholders.
- You develop, expand and cultivate relationships with EU policymakers, relevant government agencies, and interest groups in order to ensure a favorable regulatory framework for DAC.
- You drive the implementation of EU level funding/procurement programs and shape EU carbon market removal regulation and global market mechanisms.
- You ensure stringent environmental regulations and avoid DAC becoming a means of undermining emission reductions.
- You ensure stringent and thereby CW- favorable carbon accounting standards in the EU and facilitate a favorable regulatory framework for DAC.
Your profile
- You have completed a Bachelor’s degree Political Science, Economics, Law, Engineering or any other related discipline.
- You are an experienced EU climate policy & advocacy professional with 5 years of experience in the fields of Carbon Capture and Storage and/or utilization (CCS/CCU), ideally with relevant experience in Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR). Knowledge in Direct Air Capture and managing experience in relevant industry associations is a strong plus.
- You have in depth knowledge of the relevant EU policies.
- You are based in Belgium, ideally in Brussels and come with a large network in Brussels (EC, EP, Council).
- You are self-organized and are able to structure your projects in alignment with the policy department in Zürich.
- You have a strong ability to meet deadlines and are a persuasive and efficient communicator.
- You are fluent in English and are open to travel 20-40%.
Are you interested? Then please fill in the online application form and upload your complete dossier to our careers portal: https://www.climeworks.com/careers. Feel free to give us a call on +41 44 533 29 99 if you have any questions.