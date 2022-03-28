Vice President, Global Carbon Markets, Climate Finance Partners – Remote (Global)

Job Description:

Climate Finance Partners, LLC (“CLIFI”) is seeking an experienced and highly motivated individual to help grow its international climate finance business. CLIFI provides investment sub-advisory services to three exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”): the KFA Global Carbon ETF (“KRBN”), the Krane Shares California Carbon Allowance ETF (“KCCA”), and the Krane Shares European Carbon Allowance ETF (“KEUA”). This position will primarily focus on global compliance carbon markets as they relate to the current ETFs, other product offerings, and other potential products in development. The position will be part of the entrepreneurial team focused on developing and executing investment strategies that leverage the value of carbon and climate-related investments to achieve financial returns and outsized environmental impacts.

Responsibilities:

Research and analysis of various carbon markets to understand both quantitative and qualitative dynamics e.g., access, liquidity, market dynamics

Proactive networking with relevant organizations, including potential project owners

Assess new investment opportunities, including conducting financial and operational due diligence of potential investments

Prepare marketing outputs, (e.g., research notes, articles, presentations, etc.) on a regular basis

Participate in investor calls and answer investor inquiries

Prepare commentary on significant market events in a timely manner

Lead development and contribute to the analysis of relevant research reports

Candidate Qualifications:

The candidate shall preferably have the following qualifications:

Advanced degree in a relevant discipline, (e.g., MBA, CFA, other advanced degree in a related field)

7+ years of total work experience with a background in investment, commodities, or related field, with a preference for experience in carbon markets and climate finance

Series 3 license, or willingness to receive licensure within 6 months of hire

Knowledge and understanding of global climate policy and markets preferred

Experience in, and a comfort level working with, a fast-paced, dynamic, entrepreneurial environment

Demonstrated ability to take initiative and effectively manage competing priorities and deadlines

Highly developed interpersonal skills with demonstrated ability to work well independently with minimal supervision and within a multidisciplinary team

Excellent critical thinking skills with the ability to identify and solve problems

Highly motivated, action-oriented, and results-driven with a positive ‘can-do’ attitude

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Why work with us?

CLIFI is a new kind of investment firm that seeks to change how investment capital solves critical environmental and social problems. We believe we can generate both compelling investment returns and social and environmental impacts for our investors. Currently, CLIFI is leading innovations around the biggest and most liquid established carbon markets and closely tracking emerging markets for opportunities for investments. CLIFI was an integral partner in the creation of the Global Carbon Index, which offers broad coverage of cap-and-trade carbon allowances by tracking the most traded carbon credit futures contracts and is the sub-advisor to the largest carbon ETF in the world (KRBN).

CLIFI is a growing company in a market with significant future perspectives. Therefore, you will have the chance to substantially impact and grow with the organization. We value flexibility and encourage our team members to work in ways that meet their work/life commitments and support their wellbeing. You will work with a team of ambitious founders and investors with deep experience in environmental finance.

Compensation will be competitive and commensurate with experience and include base salary and performance-based bonus. Potential international travel may be required to assess current and potential projects.

CLIFI values and promotes diversity and inclusion in every aspect of our business and at every level within the company. We recruit, hire, and promote employees based on their individual ability and experience and in accordance with Affirmative Action and Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

To apply for the above position, please send your cover letter and resume to pauline@climatefinancepartners.com