Junior Regional Marketing Specialist, DACH, South Pole – Berlin

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions, we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Marketing and Communications teams are the key ambassadors of our corporate brand. From overseeing the way in which we approach our clients and showcase our products and services, to positioning South Pole as a global thought leader in the fight for climate action, we sharpen and strengthen our brand positioning and multiply our impact in the market through our strong value proposition. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!

Job summary:

The purpose of this role is to assist in the execution of marketing activities within your region. You will deliver campaign elements as required to achieve the regional marketing plan. You will participate in different marketing & client-related communication requests to grow the presence of South Pole. In addition, you will coordinate events, and support lead generation campaigns.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

Assist the regional marketing lead in the execution of the regional marketing plan

Working with Salesforce and Pardot you will build and execute marketing campaigns as required by the region and informed by the global marketing plan

You will work with the other teams in marketing to make global messaging truly client-focused for the clients in your region

Ensure South Pole’s marketing material for your region is always up to date, liaising with the Solution Marketing team to align with core messaging

Work closely with the regional business development and key account management team and support them in client-related marketing & communication requests

Coordinate client-related events together with the global Marketing and Communications teams

Support the implementation of new formats for outreach and client engagement (LinkedIn campaign, letter, Podcasts, virtual roundtables, etc.)

Requirements:

Essential

University degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Sustainability or related disciplines

Good prioritisation, planning and time management skills Understanding of digital marketing principals

Result-oriented work approach with the ability to work quickly from concept creation to the implementation of successful campaigns

Excellent oral and written skills in English and German

Strong attention to detail

Eagerness to grow and learn in a young, dynamic and fast-evolving team

Desirable

Some relevant work experience in a marketing role (at least 6 months, can be an internship)

Good working knowledge of all Google Suite and MS Office applications

Comfortable operating in a fast-paced international environment

Passion for environmental issues and understanding of sustainability, CSR and related topics

Experience with Salesforce/Pardot

What we offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make and South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

APPLY HERE