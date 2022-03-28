Assistant Portfolio Manager/Trader, Carbon Cap – London

Company Profile:



Carbon Cap (the “Company”) is a new high growth alternative asset management firm based in the West End of London. The Company manages the World Carbon Fund, a unique climate change impact fund that has delivered strong absolute returns and a direct impact on climate change with monthly liquidity.

Assistant Portfolio Manager / Trader

Following business expansion, the Company is now recruiting an Assistant Portfolio Manager who will work closely with the Portfolio Manager in managing the investment fund that the Company is responsible for. This role will work closely all other members of the team and will play a pivotal role in the development of the investment management function of this innovative and entrepreneurial organisation.

Responsibilities:

Assistant Portfolio Manager in relation to carbon trading strategy that involves futures, physical carbon and options trading and execution applied across an investment fund and other strategies that the Company may develop.

Pro-active input into the ongoing development of alpha generating ideas and improvements in risk adjusted returns. Work with the investment committee to gain approval for their implementation.

Engage actively in research projects to evaluate new investment opportunities and strategies.

Co-ordinate and manage counterparties, exchanges and trading systems across the carbon markets.

Work closely with the portfolio manager to achieve best executions for all trades. Optimisation of portfolio implementation and selection of security types (physical allowances, futures, and options)

Support the development of a risk management strategy to ensure that pre-agreed risk limits and other portfolio constraints are adhered to at all times.

Support investor due diligence in relation to requests for information. Attend investor review meetings as appropriate.

Deputise for the portfolio manager during holidays and other absences.



Candidate Profile:

At least 3 years’ experience in the investment and/or trading industry, with a strong preference for someone with direct experience of the carbon and/or energy markets.

Exhibits strong technical and professional knowledge of financial markets and wide range of instrument types including derivatives.

Detailed hands-on experience trading carbon and familiar with trading platforms. Understanding of margin requirements, reporting and settlement procedures.

Ability to backtest hypotheses and develop profitable trading strategies. Experience of programming and specialist backtesting software an advantage.

Experience of operating within risk management guidelines and familiarity with industry standard risk measurements.

Capable of expressing investment views in a clear, concise and logical manner, both face to face and in writing.

Ability to manage competing demands for time and business relationships in an entrepreneurial, hands-on environment.

Knowledge of, preferably with a passion for, climate and environmental policy and impact investing.

Remuneration:

Candidates to receive a competitive base salary and a bonus based on performance

To Apply:

Applications should include both a CV and a cover letter which details your interest in the role together with how your skills and experience match the candidate profile above.

Please send your application by email to info@carbon-cap.com