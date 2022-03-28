Carbon Markets Analyst, Carbon Cap – London

Role: Carbon Markets Analyst

Company Profile:

Carbon Cap (the “Company”) is a new high growth alternative asset management firm based in the West End of London. The Company manages the World Carbon Fund, a unique climate change impact fund that has delivered strong absolute returns and a direct impact on climate change with monthly liquidity.

Carbon Markets Analyst

Following business expansion, the Company are now recruiting a carbon markets analyst who will work closely with the investment research function at Carbon Cap Management LLP (the “Company”). This role will work closely all other members of the team and will play a pivotal role in the development of fundamental research for this innovative and entrepreneurial organisation.

Responsibilities:

Synthesising environmental policy documents and regulations into clear insights with direct investment implications

Develop and maintain carbon market supply and demand fundamental models and quantitative financial models to inform investment and trading strategies

Undertake econometric and statistical analysis using a wide range of data, including financial market data, geospatial data, and alternative data

Delivering accurate quantitative and qualitative analysis in a clear and concise format

Support the development of data management and operational infrastructure including developing automated data collection and analysis applications and online data dashboards

As needed, contribute to risk management analysis and infrastructure development

Oversight:

The role would report to the Head of Research and work closely with the Investment team for the World Carbon Fund and other investment strategies to which the Company provides the investment management function

Skills requirement:

Minimum bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Mathematics or Engineering

At least 3 years’ experience in the economics or finance, with a strong preference for someone with direct experience of the carbon and/or energy markets.

Strong understanding of maths, statistics, calculus

Ability to problem-solve and structure analysis independently

Strong communication skills; capable of translating analysis output into direct investment applications.

Experience modelling with data and advanced programming skills (working in both python, SQL and other software as necessary)

A good understanding of, and interest in, climate change, carbon pricing instruments and the economics of climate policy.

Working knowledge of a key second language (for example Mandarin, Korean, German, Spanish, French) desirable

Remuneration:

Candidates to receive a competitive base salary and a bonus based on performance

To Apply:

Applications should include both a CV and a cover letter which details your interest in the role together with how your skills and experience match the candidate profile above.

Please send your application by email to info@carbon-cap.com