Policy Manager, Carbon Gap – Remote (UK, London preferred)

Who we are

Carbon Gap is a climate not-for-profit focused on eliminating the carbon dioxide that’s already heating up the planet. We exist to drive essential climate action by making Europe a leader in carbon removal, working with governments, scientists, NGOs, and businesses to unlock policy support for the full spectrum of carbon removal techniques, storing carbon safely in trees, soils, oceans, rocks, and the built environment.

When you join Carbon Gap, you’re joining a young organisation with a lot of room to grow. You’ll shape the future of the team and be able to take on leadership roles, helping to drive Carbon Gap’s work and to turn it into one of the most high-impact climate groups on the planet. Carbon removal, alongside emissions reductions, is absolutely essential to preserving a stable climate – and you’ll be at the forefront of setting this crucial climate solution on the path to making a real difference.

All Carbon Gap staff currently work remotely, and positions are open to candidates based anywhere in Europe, though Brussels or London-based candidates may be preferred.

The role

Carbon Gap is hiring the first two members of its policy team, focused on opportunities for policymaking at the European Commission and the UK government. While there will be some flexibility in the scope of each role, we expect to have one person focused on the EC and another focused on the UK. The exact role will grow with you and will depend on your experience, your interest, and on emerging opportunities in carbon removal policy.

As a member of the Carbon Gap policy team, you will advance our understanding of the current state of carbon removal policy across Europe, identify opportunities for strategic interventions, and act on those opportunities. In the short term, you’ll be a generalist who is involved in every file, but will have the opportunity to specialise as the team grows. You’ll need to be a team player, adapting as priorities change and keeping the needs of the planet and people at the heart of what you do.

In this role, you will take responsibility for developing and managing policy and advocacy projects, and will contribute to the future growth of the Carbon Gap policy team. This is an opportunity to help direct and lead on a critical climate policy file.

Responsibilities

Perform policy analysis, including:

Reading, reviewing, and synthesising scientific and policy research related to carbon removal, sometimes in partnership with other experts.

Conducting high-level, quick, and in-depth analysis of policy, politics, and industry trends.

Producing research insights and written products related to carbon removal policy, regulatory, and innovation activities in the UK, and working with the communications team to share these insights.

Creating and maintaining an internal database of relevant carbon removal policy developments, upcoming decisions, and key decision makers.

Develop and help execute on advocacy plans, including:

Developing specific policy recommendations for government decision makers.

Identifying opportunities to centre equity and justice and the production of environmental and social co-benefits in carbon removal policymaking.

Developing, expanding, and cultivating relationships with UK policymakers, relevant government agencies, and interest groups in order to advance the policy agenda for carbon removal.

Developing advocacy strategies for identified policy recommendations.

Engage with industry, labour, environmental justice groups, ENGOs, and other stakeholders to deeply understand policy needs and galvanise support for carbon removal policy.

This is a full-time role. The compensation range for these roles is £35,000 – £50,000 and is dependent on experience. We believe in hiring the best people and compensating them accordingly.

Who you are

You’re committed to climate action. You don’t need to be an expert in carbon removal, but the idea that we can take carbon from the atmosphere, stop climate change, and begin repairing the damage we’ve done to the planet excites you.

Requirements:

~3-6 years of experience in policy research, analysis, development, and/or advocacy, which can include academic research and techno-economic analysis.

At least 1 year of climate or energy-related experience.

Strong knowledge of climate issues, especially legislation and policy action related to climate and energy.

Some technical knowledge related to carbon removal, or high-level industry knowledge related to technology development and commercialization, would be an asset.

Specific experience with UK climate policy and relevant networks in the UK government is an asset, for example at another policy advocacy organisation, a think-tank, or in government.

A demonstrated ability to master technical content and create clear, short syntheses of complex material.

A track record of high performance in fast-paced, demanding environments.

Some exposure to and comfort with scientific material, whether through education or professional experience, is preferred.

Apply now

Climate change is a race issue and a gender issue. Carbon Gap is dedicated to broadening opportunities for groups that are underrepresented in the climate and carbon removal spaces, and to building an inclusive team where people of different backgrounds can thrive. We strongly encourage applications from people who do not see themselves represented in the current climate ecosystem.

To apply for this role, please submit an application here by no later than April 15, 2022. Early applications are welcomed.

In the application, you will be asked for some basic information, for an updated CV, and several short written questions to help us learn more about you. If you have any questions, please reach out to contact@carbongap.org.