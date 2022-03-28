NA Markets: CCAs leap to 1-mth high as bullish factors coalesce

Published 21:59 on March 28, 2022 / Last updated at 21:59 on March 28, 2022

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices on Monday jumped to their highest level since the Q1 WCI auction results were published, with traders attributing the upward movement to a variety of factors.