EUAs advanced the most in two weeks after EU finance watchdog ESMA said its investigation into trading and price action in the ETS had found “no major deficiencies”, while energy markets were mixed as Russia and Ukraine prepared for more talks as the war in Ukraine entered its second month.
Euro Markets: EUAs post biggest rise in two weeks after ESMA finds “no abnormalities” in market
EUAs advanced the most in two weeks after EU finance watchdog ESMA said its investigation into trading and price action in the ETS had found "no major deficiencies", while energy markets were mixed as Russia and Ukraine prepared for more talks as the war in Ukraine entered its second month.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.