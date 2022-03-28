Euro Markets: EUAs post biggest rise in two weeks after ESMA finds “no abnormalities” in market

Published 17:47 on March 28, 2022 / Last updated at 18:44 on March 28, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs advanced the most in two weeks after EU finance watchdog ESMA said its investigation into trading and price action in the ETS had found "no major deficiencies", while energy markets were mixed as Russia and Ukraine prepared for more talks as the war in Ukraine entered its second month.