Manager Commodities & Carbon Risk, Commonwealth Bank – Sydney

Our Commodities Risk team provide Line 2 Oversight of commodities and carbon physical and financial risks across market and liquidity risks. In particular the team provides measurement, attribution and documentation of risk exposures that impact regulatory capital.

Our primary customer is Commodities, Trade and Carbon (CTC) covering a broad range of commodity markets including base and precious metals, bulks, energy, carbon and agriculture.

As a Manager Commodities & Carbon Risk you’ll support management in the implementation and communication of risk management policies, and to monitor various aspects of commodities risk undertaken by the business against the limit framework.

In any given week you will

• Participate in monitoring market and liquidity risks to ensure that they are within limit thresholds.

• Apply knowledge of physical commodities, derivative, foreign exchange, money market, trade finance and structured products.

• Provide sound risk advice and challenge to the line 1 CTC trading team.

• Facilitate business development by analysing new products that have risks outside the approved delegations.

• Re-design processes to better manage, measure, and monitor commodity market and liquidity risks.

• Assist in communication of results and analysis of market risks. Assists in development of risk analysis and uses tools manage and monitor risk.

• Use technology-based tools and perform data analysis to monitor, measure, and manage commodity market risk within the bank’s market risk portfolio.

• Work productively as part of a team or independently to meet deadlines; provide coaching to team members.

We’re interested in hearing from people who have

• Demonstrated experience and passion for commodity markets with relevant experience in market risk management desirable.

• Detailed technical understanding of commodities and carbon and the relevant physical and financial markets.

• An awareness of industry conditions and the competitive and regulatory landscape impacting capital markets businesses.

• Demonstrate capability to make risk decisions independently with full consideration of commercial, customer and risk impacts.

• Well-developed stakeholder and customer management skills and be able to communicate your thoughts and ideas clearly using written and verbal techniques.

