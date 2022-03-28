Carbon Consultant, Foxi – Melbourne

Foxi is seeking a skilled expert with practical carbon certification and GHG (Green House Gas) knowledge to join and provide leadership in all things carbon to its business and clients.

Are you looking for a unique role and opportunity to build a team of specialists around you, focused on carbon neutrality, carbon offsetting and carbon trading?

We are seeking a skilled expert with practical carbon certification and GHG (Green House Gas) knowledge to join and provide leadership in all things carbon to our business and clients.

Who You Are

You will have diverse experience, preferably across capital advisory, fund placement and financial sectors and a large passion for sustainable finance.

You love researching, analysing and exploring opportunities centred around carbon certification, credits and trading. You possess a strong sense of environmental and social justice and understand the technical application of carbon neutrality certification and carbon offsets trading.

This is where your technical experience and your social beliefs can work hand in hand, as you focus on environmental commodities.

This is a newly created position, an opportunity for you to build your offering and team from the ground up and be part of something BIG.

Who We Are

Foxi Pty Ltd is a group of unconventional boutique investment management companies that work on unique projects spanning several industries. We’re looking for an individual who is keen to work closely with the guy heading up this whole operation. He is one of the best in the biz, and this is a great opportunity for you to learn and grow with us.

“My real passion is assisting others in wealth creation and helping them achieve their full potential in life and in business.”

We hire based on aptitude and cultural fit. We are looking for a career-minded individual who enjoys challenges, understands the importance of communication and teamwork, and will help us grow our company.

What You Should Have / Know

• Qualification: Master’s degree in forestry, geography, natural resources management or equivalent experience

• Technical knowledge: Carbon emissions and other GHG measurements and modelling expertise. Familiarity with certification in voluntary carbon neutrality certification schemes highly regarded as well as familiarity with carbon offsets trading

• Growth Mindset: You invite challenge, are able to make difficult decisions and take bold actions

• Imaginative: You look for possibilities and opportunities for creative solutions, show curiosity and openness to new ideas, and think outside the box

• Adaptable: You embrace change and flexibility, demonstrate comfort with ambiguity and complexity, and support others through transition

• Inspiring: You communicate with clarity and optimism to engage and motivate others in working towards a common vision or goal

• Inclusive: You encourage people to work together, establish networks and think holistically

• Qualification/Experience: A relevant tertiary qualification, Bachelor of Business, majoring in Finance or Environmental Economics or relevant experience will be highly regarded

The Perks of Working with Us

Our close-knit team works flexibly, giving us the freedom to do our jobs wherever and whenever we work best. You won’t be required to work the traditional 9 – 5 office hours (unless those hours work for you) subject to being available for meetings etc.

We don’t resemble any of the traditional suit-wearing companies you see in the city. We treat our team members like people and believe in helping them grow in their careers and rewarding them for the work they do.

Pay will be commensurate with experience.

Good luck with your application. We look forward to hearing from you! Apply from here.

Based on the volume of applications we receive, we may not be able to reach out to each of you individually. We very much appreciate your efforts in applying for this role though.