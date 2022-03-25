California may begin summer workshops on accelerating LCFS targets

Published 16:28 on March 25, 2022 / Last updated at 16:28 on March 25, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California may kick off workshops this summer to increase the ambition of the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) emissions intensity reduction targets, as modelling shows more clean fuels need to come online at a faster rate, an official for regulator ARB said Thursday.