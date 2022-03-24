LCFS Market: California price plunge prolongs as $110 comes into view

Published 22:06 on March 24, 2022 / Last updated at 22:06 on March 24, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The unravelling of California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values extended into this week, as traders continued to point to a lack of bid-side support from obligated parties amid a flood of renewable diesel (RD) coming into the state.