The unravelling of California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values extended into this week, as traders continued to point to a lack of bid-side support from obligated parties amid a flood of renewable diesel (RD) coming into the state.
LCFS Market: California price plunge prolongs as $110 comes into view
The unravelling of California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values extended into this week, as traders continued to point to a lack of bid-side support from obligated parties amid a flood of renewable diesel (RD) coming into the state.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.