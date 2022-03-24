California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices meandered this week as spread rates widened and traders repriced volatility in the options market, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values regained nearly all of their losses suffered during an early-week plunge.
NA Markets: CCAs search for direction as market reprices volatility, RGGI erases early-week losses
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices meandered this week as spread rates widened and traders repriced volatility in the options market, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values regained nearly all of their losses suffered during an early-week plunge.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.