NA Markets: CCAs search for direction as market reprices volatility, RGGI erases early-week losses

Published 21:58 on March 24, 2022 / Last updated at 21:58 on March 24, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices meandered this week as spread rates widened and traders repriced volatility in the options market, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values regained nearly all of their losses suffered during an early-week plunge.