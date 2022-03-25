Singapore-based exchange Climate Impact X (CIX) and settlement platform Carbonplace have teamed up to develop a voluntary carbon credit trading pilot that will establish the technical, legal, and operational framework for executing carbon credit transactions, the companies said in a release on Friday.
Voluntary carbon trading platforms join forces in new pilot
Singapore-based exchange Climate Impact X (CIX) and settlement platform Carbonplace have teamed up to develop a voluntary carbon credit trading pilot that will establish the technical, legal, and operational framework for executing carbon credit transactions, the companies said in a release on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.