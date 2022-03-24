Nasdaq launches price indexes at recently acquired carbon removal platform

Published 07:00 on March 24, 2022 / Last updated at 05:56 on March 24, 2022

Nasdaq has launched three commodity price reference indexes in the world’s first move to track the price of removing CO2 from the atmosphere, the US-headquartered exchange operator announced on Thursday.