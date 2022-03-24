Nasdaq has launched three commodity price reference indexes in the world’s first move to track the price of removing CO2 from the atmosphere, the US-headquartered exchange operator announced on Thursday.
Nasdaq launches price indexes at recently acquired carbon removal platform
