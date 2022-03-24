Asia Pacific > Offset surrender rises slightly under Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism

Offset surrender rises slightly under Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism

Published 02:29 on March 24, 2022

The number of carbon credits surrendered under Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism rose moderately in FY2020-21, regulator data showed Thursday, though the vast majority of the nation’s biggest emitters remain untroubled by the programme.

