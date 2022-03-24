Australian offset prices are unlikely to rise much above the mid-A$30s in coming years, while plentiful supply from existing projects will torpedo new investments after the government’s recent market intervention, analysts said Thursday.
Analysts see depressed ACCU prices, low project investments for several years after govt intervention
