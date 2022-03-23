Forest Carbon Analyst, The Climate Trust – Remote

About The Climate Trust

As a pioneer and nationally recognized leader in carbon markets, The Climate Trust develops, manages and invests in US-based carbon offset projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With 25 years of technical expertise and extensive market experience, The Climate Trust advances strategies to leverage carbon markets to increase the pace and scale of land conservation and ecosystem restoration.

About the Role

In your role as forest carbon analyst, you will be an integral part of a small and highly motivated team of experts passionate about the role of natural climate solutions in combating climate change. Equally important to our climate work is our commitment to supporting the stewardship and conservation efforts of the land trusts, private forest owners, tribes, ranchers, and other landowners with whom we work. As a small and nimble organization in a rapidly evolving market, your ideas as well as your technical expertise will be highly valued.JOB SUMMARY

The Forest Carbon Analyst will be working under the Director of Project Development, to provide technical expertise to support the acquisition, development and ongoing management of forest carbon offset projects.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Completes carbon offset project feasibility assessments by evaluating suitability for voluntary and compliance markets, quantifying carbon stocks, conducting spatial analysis, developing credit forecasts, reviewing deed/legal restrictions.

Designs and reviews forest carbon inventories.

Works with project owners and technical subcontractors to gather data and documentation to estimate, measure, verify, and monitor projects’ emissions reductions.

Analyzes and models forest inventory data and spatial information.

Writes and edits technical carbon project reports and client reports.

Assists with or manages third-party project verification as assigned.

Manages project registry accounts.

Engages with a broad range of stakeholders including landowners, consulting foresters, registry staff, verifiers, project developers, and NGOs working on forest conservation.

Assists with or conducts site visits and inventory QA/QC as assigned.

NON-ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Completes grassland project feasibility assessments and assists with grassland project development as assigned.

Assesses nascent nature-based offset project types as assigned.

Assists in deliverables such as review of new carbon offset project protocols, data interpretation and analysis, and contribution of written content into meaningful conclusions and recommendations.

Other duties as assigned such as marketing and communications support, proposal writing, organizational strategy input, presentation support and other general tasks.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS NEEDED TO PERFORM THIS ROLE:

Four-year bachelor’s degree in forestry or forest science and two to four years related experience or master’s degree in forestry, forest science, or related discipline.

Experience using Excel or R for forestry data management and analysis is required.

ArcGIS spatial analysis experience is required.

Strong quantification, analysis, and research skills.

Experience with FVS or other growth and yield programs is a plus.

Knowledge of carbon market standards and protocols is a plus.

Experience with remote sensing is a plus.

Strong writing skills.

Excellent communication skills.

This position requires occasional travel for up to 20% of the position.

Ability to perform occasional field work in steep, rugged terrain, and inclement weather.

A valid driver’s license as well as an acceptable driving record.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS & WORK ENVIRONMENT

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to effectively communicate via chat/messaging systems and email. The employee is frequently required to remain in a stationary position and occasionally required to move from one location to another, inside or outside of the office. The employee is required to constantly use computer and office productivity equipment such as a desktop computer, laptop, and printer, as well as computer software. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, color vision, distance vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus. The employee must frequently lift up to 10 pounds. The noise level in the office work environment is usually moderate.

NOTE

This job posting in no way states or implies that these are the only duties to be performed by the employee(s) incumbent in this position. Employees will be required to follow any other job-related instructions and to perform any other job-related duties requested by any person authorized to give instructions or assignments. All duties and responsibilities are essential functions and requirements and are subject to possible modification to reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities. To perform this job successfully, the incumbents will possess the skills, aptitudes, and abilities to perform each duty proficiently. Some requirements may exclude individuals who pose a direct threat or significant risk to the health or safety of themselves or others. The requirements listed in this document are the minimum levels of knowledge, skills, or abilities. This document does not create an employment contract, implied or otherwise, other than an “at will” relationship.

Benefits

Annual Performance Award

401K- The Climate Trust will match up to 4% of employee compensation

Health and Dental- The Climate Trust pays 100% of employee premium and 80% for family members

Life, Short Term, and Long-Term Disability as well as a Supplemental Disability Plan

Paid Holidays- Eight paid holidays as well as 2 floating holidays to be used at any time during the calendar year.

Paid Time Off- Employees begin accruing PTO immediately after hire. Full time employees earn 25 PTO days per year.

Flexible Spending Plan

Commute and/or Work from Home Stipend

Cell stipend

Wellness stipend

Continued Education and Training Benefits

The Climate Trust is an Equal Opportunity Employer, drug free workplace, and complies with anti-discrimination regulations as applicable. People of all genders and members of all racial and ethnic groups are encouraged to apply.

Interested candidates please submit your resume and cover letter through our Indeed post.