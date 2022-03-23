Forest Carbon Project Manager, The Climate Trust – Remote

About The Climate Trust

As a pioneer and nationally recognized leader in carbon markets, The Climate Trust develops, manages and invests in US-based carbon offset projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With 25 years of technical expertise and extensive market experience, The Climate Trust advances strategies to leverage carbon markets to increase the pace and scale of land conservation and ecosystem restoration.

About the Role

In your role as Forest Carbon Manager, you will be an integral part of a small and highly motivated team of experts passionate about the role of natural climate solutions in combating climate change. Equally important to our climate work is our commitment to supporting the stewardship and conservation efforts of the land trusts, private forest owners, tribes, ranchers, and other landowners with whom we work. As a small and nimble organization in a rapidly evolving market, your ideas as well as your technical expertise will be highly valued.

JOB SUMMARY

Working under the Director of Forest Carbon, the Forest Carbon Manager will provide project recruitment, origination, and management expertise to support the acquisition, development, and ongoing management of forest carbon offset projects. The position requires a unique combination of personal communication, marketing, management, strategic thinking, and forestry expertise. The Project Manager will work with the Director of Forest Carbon to execute project origination strategies, meet with landowners to explain forest carbon projects, and manage relationships through the contracting process.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Originate new projects by engaging with a broad range of stakeholders including landowners, consulting foresters, registry staff, verifiers, project developers, TIMOs, REITs, NGOs, etc.

Educate landowners on carbon market functioning and project requirements

Conduct initial project due diligence including site visits

Work with landowners and TCT forestry staff to complete carbon offset project feasibility assessments by evaluating suitability for voluntary and compliance markets, quantifying carbon stocks, conducting spatial analysis, developing credit forecasts, reviewing deed/legal restrictions

Walk through revenue projections and project contracts with landowners

Assist TCT staff with marketing strategy and execution

Manage portfolio of early-stage forest carbon offset projects under the Director of Forest Carbon

NON-ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Assess nascent nature-based offset project types as assigned

Assist in deliverables such as review of new carbon offset project protocols, data interpretation and analysis, and contribution of written content into meaningful conclusions and recommendations

Other duties as assigned such as marketing and communications support, proposal writing, organizational strategy input, presentation support and other general tasks

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS NEEDED TO PERFORM THIS ROLE:

MBA/MF, MF, MFS, or MS in natural sciences, or BS in forestry with equivalent experience

Minimum 5 years of combined experience managing landowner outreach and relationships, forestry, carbon markets, corporate ESG governance/strategy, and/or sustainability consulting

Comfort and ability to communicate with broad range of stakeholders ranging from ranchers and foresters to investors, brokers, and academics

Familiarity and experience in diverse range of forest types

Strong writing skills

Ability to travel on occasion, up to 20% of the position

A valid driver’s license as well as an acceptable driving record

Ability to perform occasional field work in steep, rugged terrain, and inclement weather

ArcGIS spatial analysis experience

Experience with FVS or other growth and yield programs is a plus

PHYSICAL DEMANDS & WORK ENVIRONMENT

*Note that because this job requires travel, the employee may be required to perform occasional field work in steep, rugged terrain, and inclement weather. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is also regularly required to effectively communicate via chat/messaging systems and email. The employee is frequently required to remain in a stationary position and occasionally required to move from one location to another, inside or outside of the office. The employee is required to constantly use computer and office productivity equipment such as a desktop computer, laptop, and printer, as well as computer software. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, color vision, distance vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus. The employee must frequently lift up to 10 pounds. The noise level in the office work environment is usually moderate.

NOTE

This job posting in no way states or implies that these are the only duties to be performed by the employee(s) incumbent in this position. Employees will be required to follow any other job-related instructions and to perform any other job-related duties requested by any person authorized to give instructions or assignments. All duties and responsibilities are essential functions and requirements and are subject to possible modification to reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities. To perform this job successfully, the incumbents will possess the skills, aptitudes, and abilities to perform each duty proficiently. Some requirements may exclude individuals who pose a direct threat or significant risk to the health or safety of themselves or others. The requirements listed in this document are the minimum levels of knowledge, skills, or abilities. This document does not create an employment contract, implied or otherwise, other than an “at will” relationship.

Benefits

Annual Performance Award

401K- The Climate Trust will match up to 4% of employee compensation

Health and Dental- The Climate Trust pays 100% of employee premium and 80% for family members

Life, Short Term, and Long-Term Disability as well as a Supplemental Disability Plan

Paid Holidays- Eight paid holidays as well as 2 floating holidays to be used at any time during the calendar year.

Paid Time Off- Employees begin accruing PTO immediately after hire. Full time employees earn 25 PTO days per year.

Flexible Spending Plan

Commute and/or Work from Home Stipend

Cell stipend

Wellness stipend

Continued Education and Training Benefits

The Climate Trust is an Equal Opportunity Employer, drug free workplace, and complies with anti-discrimination regulations as applicable. People of all genders and members of all racial and ethnic groups are encouraged to apply. Apply here.