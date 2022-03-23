California transportation fuel consumption jumps 10% in 2021

Published 20:28 on March 23, 2022 / Last updated at 20:28 on March 23, 2022 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California transportation fuel sales ramped up considerably in 2021 as the state recovered from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the higher WCI-capped emissions that stemmed from this rebound were likely still below pre-coronavirus levels, according to state data released Tuesday.