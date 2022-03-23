Aviation/CORSIA > ICE plans May launch for its first foray into voluntary carbon market

ICE plans May launch for its first foray into voluntary carbon market

Published 17:08 on March 23, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:08 on March 23, 2022  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is planning a May launch for its first nature-based carbon credit futures contract, giving buyers access to the fast-growing voluntary carbon market.

