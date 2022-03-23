Heavy industry needs clear CO2 pricing signal to decarbonise, avoid stranded assets

Published 17:29 on March 23, 2022

Heavy industries may need the timely introduction of a global CO2 price to ensure they decarbonise in line with international climate targets and avoid stranded assets, a virtual conference heard on Wednesday along with how EU carbon policies in development may serve as a good example.