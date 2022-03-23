EUA prices stabilised at slightly higher levels on Wednesday morning ahead of the quarterly options contract expiry in very thin trading, while energy prices were higher as traders weighed whether the EU needs additional gas supplies.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
