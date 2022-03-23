Australia Market Roundup: Double offset trouble for govt as ERF criticism mounts

Published 10:55 on March 23, 2022 / Last updated at 10:55 on March 23, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The Australian government is facing increased criticism for its job operating the nation’s offset market, as a group of 15 market participants on Wednesday asked for the recently announced changes to the ERF to be delayed, while studies led by a prominent academic concluded the whole scheme is “largely a scam”.