Lawyer – Climate Change Policy & In-House Counsel, Bioeconomy – Remote

Bioeconomy provides environmental services and consults organisations on creating effective and scalable activities. We work with a variety of clients and stakeholders ranging from MNCs, civil society groups, environmental NGOs and government stakeholders.

● We are a carbon and biodiversity project developer and develop strategies, project baselines and methodologies for our partners. We are dedicated to conserving and restoring habitats such as forests and lakes, with projects globally focused on carbon, water and biodiversity.

● We also help organisations capitalise on opportunities created by decentralised finance and other blockchain technologies, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to fund the conservation of critically endangered species.

We are based in Singapore and are passionate about saving the earth for our future generations. Many of our team members have more than 15 years experience in carbon and climate change, helping companies manage and scale their sustainability projects.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a high-quality team. We are looking for a vibrant and energetic person, who shares our passion for Earth and its biodiversity. We are results focused and looking for a team player who can work in a highly innovative and rapidly involving market. We can offer flexible and remote working and there will also be opportunities to travel.

The role is concentrated on supporting Bioeconomy’s land-based carbon projects for carbon asset development and other Nature-Based Solutions.

Responsibilities

● Screening of project development opportunities.

● Draft, review, interpret and negotiate contracts and agreements.

● Strategize on intellectual, policy and legal guidance for Bioeconomy’s work on climate change, communities, and biodiversity.

● Review and optimise corporate governance systems to ensure compliance

● Conceptualize, design, and execute mixed-methods research, evaluation, and technical assistance projects on relevant topics

● Contribute to the due diligence of land-based carbon projects (in Southeast Asia, Africa and Australia) from which emission reduction units are potentially being contacted

● Contribute to the enhancement of the Project Development team by constructively engaging with the improvement of tools and systems

● Lead and supervise individuals on various projects including the performance of junior staff through other supervisors and by collaborating with peers

● Undertake site visits for any of the work areas as necessary

Education

● Degree in Law (L.L.B., J.D., L.L.M, etc) and 3 years of professional experience required. Having an undergraduate or other degree in forestry, ecology, biology, environmental science, engineering or any related technical field with climate change overlap is extremely desirable.

Qualifications

● Experience on researching and advising on Government and related policies, draft briefing notes and press releases.

● General knowledge and understanding of carbon accounting frameworks and standards/guidelines:

● Knowledge of carbon offsetting projects and related issues

● Experience with corporate, M&A, oil and gas, commodities, energy markets, fund management and tech industries will also be considered

● Ability to navigate in the face of ambiguity

● Familiarity with deforestation issues, forest ecology, climate change mitigation/adaptation, wetland conservation, and related environmental change issues

General Requirements

● Excellent written and spoken communications skills.

● Fluent in English. Bahasa Indonesian, French or Spanish is desirable but not required

● Fluent in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.

● Excellent legal drafting and negotiation skills, with attention to detail.

● Must be willing to work in a fast-paced international environment.

● Independent worker with a passionate desire to impact climate change and the environment.

Location

Bioeconomy is headquartered in Singapore with employees located globally; but this role can be undertaken remotely.

Please send CV and expression of interest to admin@bioeconomy.co

Please submit cover letter/expression of interest, CV and writing sample.

Website: www.bioeconomy.co