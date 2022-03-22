Forest Carbon Project Manager, Carbon Project Development Team, Bioeconomy – Remote

Bioeconomy provides environmental services and consults organisations on creating effective and scalable activities. We develop large scale nature-based carbon projects, usually in South East Asia and West Africa. Most of our projects involve forest-based solutions and are often based in tropical forests and on peatland. We work with a variety of clients and stakeholders ranging from MNCs, civil society groups, environmental NGOs and government stakeholders.

We are based in Singapore and are passionate about saving the earth for our future generations. Many of our team members have more than 15 years experience in carbon and climate change, helping companies manage and scale their sustainability projects.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a high-quality team. We are looking for a vibrant and energetic person, who shares our passion for Earth and its biodiversity. We are results focused and looking for a team player who can work in a highly innovative and rapidly involving market. We can offer flexible and remote working and there will also be opportunities to travel.

The role is concentrated on supporting the development of land-based carbon projects for carbon asset development. The initial focus will be on forests and agriculture land, although other Nature-Based Solutions may be explored over time.

The Carbon Project Development Manager will provide support to the following core components under the role: Delivery of project development services under internationally recognised voluntary carbon market standards.

This is a full-time position reporting to the Head of Carbon. The Manager will be supported by Bioeconomy’s project operations team, which oversees ongoing project monitoring, reporting, and verification, as well as the commercial teams, which manage the sale of the carbon assets.

Responsibilities

Originate, develop, and manage new project opportunities following voluntary carbon methodologies while optimizing credit generation

Undertake/manage project activities proactively to meet project development timelines and milestones including managing staff, contractors and other third parties as may be necessary for development of a large scale forest carbon project.

Project Data collection, data management and analysis for all aspect of project development

Assist with preparation of all technical written project documentation, such as Project Design Documents (PDD), Project information Note (PIN) and Project Descriptions (PD) and all ancillary documents

Interpret and apply VCS/VERRA modalities, procedures and methodologies; and

Field inbound opportunities and quickly determine which projects offer strategic potential

Play a key role in the growth of our Carbon Services team and service offerings by helping to assess what service offerings our current and future clients will need and how we can best deliver those services

Mentor and manage colleagues to ensure successful project delivery while allowing for junior-level staff growth

Education

Educated to BSc/MSc level in Forestry, Environmental Sciences, Engineering, Ecology, applied biology or any other relevant disciplines. Special consideration will be given to any candidate with the above education background AND a degree in law (LLB/JD/LLM etc) or specializing in wetlands and peat related activity.

Qualifications

Minimum 5 years’ experience developing land-based carbon project, concession-based forestry experience or similar engineering or related climate change experience.

Strong familiarity with REDD+, carbon accounting, industrial forestry, project management, conservation of wetlands, particularly in tropical forests of S.E. Asia and Africa;

Produce forest and land-based carbon baseline models while optimizing credit generation

Understand carbon accounting/modeling activities in accordance with the Voluntary Carbon Standards (VCS), Climate Action Reserve (CAR) or other reputable standard.

Ability to assess carbon modeling for project emissions, leakage, forest regrowth, etc.

Support all aspects of the project through validation, verification and the ongoing monitoring process

Conduct due diligence on project risks, including program/methodology eligibility, credit delivery, operational risk, costs, counterparty credit, historic performance, and more

Conduct and present research and analysis for strategic consulting projects involving new project development

Ability to manage a team of diverse individuals including staff, third parties and capable to manage people remotely and deal with different personalities and cultures to meet deadlines and project milestones on time with high quality output.

Ability to navigate in the face of ambiguity

A team player that gets the job done and sees no task as too small

Experience developing visualizations and communicating complex data and recommendations

General Requirements

Fluent in English. Bahasa Indonesian or French language skills are highly desirable as well

Fluent in MS Office, Excel, Word and Google Earth Engine, etc

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Independent worker with a passion for climate change

Workplace may be remote under certain circumstances or in Singapore

Location

Bioeconomy is headquartered in Singapore with employees located globally; but this role can be undertaken remotely.

Please submit cover letter/expression of interest, CV and writing sample to admin@bioeconomy.co

Website: www.bioeconomy.co