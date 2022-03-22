Social/Community Expert, Project Development Team, Bioeconomy – Remote

Bioeconomy provides environmental services and consults organisations on creating effective and scalable activities. We develop large scale nature-based carbon projects, usually in South East Asia and West Africa. Most of our projects involve forest-based solutions and are often based in tropical forests and on peatland. We work with a variety of clients and stakeholders ranging from MNCs, civil society groups, environmental NGOs and government stakeholders.

We are based in Singapore and are passionate about saving the earth for our future generations. Many of our team members have more than 15 years experience in carbon and climate change, helping companies manage and scale their sustainability projects.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a high-quality team. We are looking for a vibrant and energetic person, who shares our passion for Earth and its biodiversity. We are results focused and looking for a team player who can work in a highly innovative and rapidly involving market. We can offer flexible and remote working and there will also be opportunities to travel.

The role is concentrated on supporting the social and community development of land-based carbon projects for Bioeconomy’s carbon development work. The initial focus will be on undertaking community development work in tropical forests projects in Southeast Asia, although other Nature-Based Solutions may be explored over time.

The Social/Community Expert – will provide support to the following core components under the role: Delivery of project development services under internationally recognised voluntary carbon market standards.

This is a full-time position reporting to Project Management and the Head of Carbon. The Expert will be supported by Bioeconomy’s project operations team, which oversees ongoing project monitoring, reporting, and verification, as well as the commercial teams, which manage the sale of the carbon assets.

Responsibilities

Originate, develop, and manage new project opportunities following climate community and biodiversity (CCB) or SD Vista methodologies while optimizing community outcomes

Project Data collection, data management and analysis for all aspect of community project development

Lead and manage social / community assessment, engagement, planning and implementation of community development programs for large scale land based carbon projects.

Assist with preparation of all written project documentation related to the social or community aspects of the Project Design Documents (PDD), Project information Note (PIN) and Project Descriptions (PD) and any ancillary documents

Interpret and apply CCB/SD VISTA modalities, procedures and requirements;

Field inbound community project opportunities and quickly determine which concepts offer strategic potential

Play a key role in the growth of our carbon project development team by helping to assess what community service offerings our current and future clients will need and how we can best deliver those services

Oversee/undertake/manage community socialization, community engagement and on-going community consultations activities

On-site travel

Mentor and manage colleagues to ensure successful project delivery while allowing for junior-level staff growth

Education

Educated to BSc/MSc level in applied Social Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Agriculture, Forestry, Ecology, applied biology or any other relevant disciplines.

Special consideration will be given to any candidate with the above education background AND a Degree in Law (L.L.B., J.D, etc) .

(L.L.B., J.D, etc) Candidates with strong on the ground work experience will also receive special consideration.

Qualifications

Must be able to speak Bahasa Indonesia and/or French

3-5 years’ experience developing or supporting community activities in development or land-based carbon project, concession-based forestry operations or similar community engagement experience, particularly in the context of climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Experience in oil and gas or commodities industries will also be considered.

Alternative experience to a similar level working with resources company as part of community and social team with on the ground experience working with communities, settling issues and developing and implementing community development programs.

Deep Knowledge and experience with Free Prior Informed Consent (FPIC) process

Hands-on experience dealing with community issues, and developing and executing community / social programs with communities, particularly in Indonesia or West or Central Africa.

Oversee/produce social and community assessments

Understand the social and community requirements of the Voluntary Carbon Standards(VCS), Climate Action Reserve (CAR) and other reputable forest carbon standards. Experience to a similar level with FSC and or RSPO will also be considered.

Support all aspects of the project through CCB/SD Vista validation, verification and the ongoing project monitoring

Strong familiarity with REDD+, community organization, industrial forestry, project management, conservation of wetlands, particularly in tropical forests of S.E. Asia and Africa is a major plus;

Conduct due diligence on community project risks, including, operational risk, community management risk, historical issues, and more

Conduct and present research and analysis for strategic consulting projects involving new project development

Ability to navigate in the face of ambiguity

A team player that gets the job done and sees no task as too small

Experience developing visualizations and communicating complex data and recommendations

General Requirements

Fluent in English and Bahasa Indonesian or French language

Fluent in MS Office, Excel, Word and Google Earth Engine, etc

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Independent worker with a passion for climate change and working with local communities to create long term positive change.

Workplace may be remote or in Singapore

Location

Bioeconomy is headquartered in Singapore with employees located globally; but this role can be undertaken remotely.

Please submit cover letter/expression of interest, CV and writing sample to admin@bioeconomy.co

Website: www.bioeconomy.co