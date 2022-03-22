Senior Carbon Technical Expert, Forest Carbon Team, Bioeconomy – Remote

Bioeconomy provides environmental services and consults organisations on creating effective and scalable activities. We develop large scale nature-based carbon projects, usually in South East Asia and West Africa. Most of our projects involve forest-based solutions and are often based in tropical forests and on peatland. We work with a variety of clients and stakeholders ranging from MNCs, civil society groups, environmental NGOs and government stakeholders.

We are based in Singapore and are passionate about saving the earth for our future generations. Many of our team members have more than 15 years experience in carbon and climate change, helping companies manage and scale their sustainability projects.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a high-quality team. We are looking for a vibrant and energetic person, who shares our passion for Earth and its biodiversity. We are results focused and looking for a team player who can work in a highly innovative and rapidly involving market. We can offer flexible and remote working and there will also be opportunities to travel.

The role is concentrated on supporting the development of land-based carbon projects for carbon asset development. The initial focus will be on forests and agriculture land, although other Nature-Based Solutions may be explored over time.

The Senior Carbon Technical Expert will provide support to the following core components under the role: Delivery of project development services under internationally recognised voluntary carbon market standards.

This is a full-time position reporting to the Head of Carbon. The Technical Expert will be supported by Bioeconomy’s project operations team, which oversees ongoing project monitoring, reporting, and verification, as well as the commercial teams, which manage the sale of the carbon assets.

Responsibilities

Provide lead technical support and expertise in carbon accounting design, implementation, and assessment for forest carbon projects and partnerships.

Deliver ex-ante and ex-post emissions and removal estimates as required for project assessment and project design work; including production/use of input data towards generation of activity data and emissions factors as needed

Keep up to date and be able to deliver critical assessment of proposed state of the art approaches and methodologies to carbon accounting, data and analysis approaches that can be used for emissions and removal estimates.

Build team expertise in understanding of GHG protocols and emissions data.

Undertake/manage on site forest inventory activities and establishment of sample plots

Perform statistical analyses and database management of forest inventories

Oversee GIS and Remote sensing data processing as well as carbon data analysis

Technical Support for project level report writing regarding forest carbon-based initiatives

Data collection and analysis for use in regionally based environmental services projects

Provide a variety of project support functions commensurate with skills

Travel when necessary to project sites

Education

Undergraduate degree in Forestry, Ecology, Environmental Science, Engineering, Biology, Remote Sensing, Computer Science, or any forest carbon accounting relevant field and 5 years of professional experience required; OR an advanced degree in the afore-mentioned fields and 3 years of professional experience.

Qualifications

Knowledge of forest carbon accounting related work streams for national or project level estimates.

Experience in designing, evaluating, and/or implementing nature-based carbon projects in the voluntary carbon market (including REDD+).

Excellent knowledge and understanding of carbon accounting frameworks and standards/guidelines: UNFCCC, IPCC 2006 guidelines (refined 2019), GFOI methodological guidance, FCPF methodological framework; including the relevance of legal and political context.

Experience with carbon projects across a range of geographies and nature-based methodologies, including the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and CORISA.

Knowledge of carbon offsetting projects and related issues

Experience in oil and gas or commodities industries will also be considered.

Excellent mathematical skills.

Familiarity with deforestation issues, forest ecology, climate change mitigation/adaptation, peatland science, and related environmental change issues

Having some experience with one or more GIS/Remote Sensing is highly desirable

Experience presenting to and/or communicating with government or legislative staff, community or business leaders, program leadership and/or similar audiences

Operational experience in Southeast Asia or West Africa, particularly in a commercial forestry concession is highly desirable.

General Requirements

Excellent written and spoken communications skills.

Fluent in English. Second language such as Bahasa Indonesian, Spanish, French is desirable.

Fluent in MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint and possibly MATLAB, ArcGIS, Google Earth Engine, etc.

International work/research experience is desirable.

Independent worker with a desire to impact climate change and the environment.

Location

Bioeconomy is headquartered in Singapore with employees located globally; but this role can be undertaken remotely.

Please submit cover letter/expression of interest, CV and writing sample to admin@bioeconomy.co

Website: www.bioeconomy.co