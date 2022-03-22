Americas > Canadian asset manager creates fund to purchase Alberta carbon credits

Canadian asset manager creates fund to purchase Alberta carbon credits

Published 20:34 on March 22, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:34 on March 22, 2022  /  Americas, Canada  /  No Comments

A Canadian asset manager has launched an investment vehicle that will buy performance credits and offsets under Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) regime and hold them as the carbon price jumps this decade.

