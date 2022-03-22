US climate disclosure rules welcomed, as investors urge firms to look long-term

Published 18:35 on March 22, 2022 / Last updated at 18:35 on March 22, 2022 / Americas, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) climate disclosure rules are a welcome step towards improved corporate climate action worldwide, a conference heard on Tuesday as investors urged firms to stay focused on long-term climate goals in the face of the current energy crisis.