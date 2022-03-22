Polish utility PGE reported a 23% rise in its coal-fired power generation, it said in financial results on Tuesday, outpacing an 18% rise in its overall output amid a post-pandemic demand recovery.
Poland’s PGE reports 23% rise in coal power output for 2021
