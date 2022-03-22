Job Postings > Junior Carbon Portfolio Analyst, Quadriz – Madrid/Las Palmas/Remote (Spain)

Junior Carbon Portfolio Analyst, Quadriz – Madrid/Las Palmas/Remote (Spain)

Published 14:00 on March 22, 2022  /  Last updated at 14:00 on March 22, 2022  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

We are looking for a Junior Carbon Portfolio Analyst to join our fast-growing team of enthusiastic carbon offset specialists and agroforestry professionals.

Do you have experience in finance, and are you looking to apply your analytical skills and flair for research whilst making a difference for the planet? At Quadriz we work towards reducing carbon emissions by developing and managing REDD+ projects that avoid deforestation, conserve biodiversity and support local communities.

We are looking for a Junior Carbon Portfolio Analyst to join our fast-growing team of enthusiastic Carbon offset specialists and agroforestry professionals.

Location: Madrid / Las Palmas / Remote work (Spain)

This is an entry-level role, reporting to: Head of Sales, Carbon offsets

You are excited about this opportunity because you will:

  • Research carbon market data, analyse benchmarks and compile quarterly market reports on voluntary carbon market
  • Assist on the optimization of financial carbon farming models
  • Support internal projects for VCU tokenization and carbon-backed Crypto, stay up-to-date through research
  • Technical support: Handle counterparty onboarding, KYC/AML processes (external, internal)
  • Support due diligence processes
  • Attend client meetings with Head of Sales, when required
  • Act as Sales back-up for Head of Sales, when required
  • Support general project development activities
  • Stay up-to-date with all the latest CORSIA updates and legislation. Become CORSIA specialist.
  • Participate in relevant carbon market webinars to continuously self-educate and bring feedback to Sales team on latest developments and legislation etc.
  • Participate in weekly Quadriz meetings related to REDD+ and ARR project development, as well as biodiversity monitoring
  • Support Sales team to turn leads into clients
  • Support RFP/RFQs preparations
  • Customer care support, track keeping of customer pipeline
  • Assist marketing department to find relevant topics for Quadriz blog articles
  • Support the growth of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategy

We’re excited about you because you:

  • Have min 2 years professional experience in finance, ideally related to carbon finance, or financial modeling for renewable energy
  • Have entry level knowledge about key elements of the carbon markets
  • Are a highly organised, proactive and self-motivated person, who is prepared to work hard, research on climate change related topics and attend online courses
  • Have excellent numeracy skills and a keen interest in problem solving
  • Are confident working remotely, and being managed remotely
  • Are fluent in English and Spanish (job interview will be carried out in both languages)
  • Have a strong attention to detail and able to identify what is most important to address
  • Can manage competing priorities and is respectful of others’ time in a busy organization
  • Are excited about the scope of Quadriz’ activities
  • Set high standards for ethical behaviour
  • Have advanced Excel / Word / PowerPoint skills
  • Truly care about climate change and want to leave a better legacy for future generations

If you feel you are a great match and possess the required skills and experience, please don’t hesitate to apply to this job here: https://bit.ly/3iiOSgd

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software