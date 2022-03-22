Junior Carbon Portfolio Analyst, Quadriz – Madrid/Las Palmas/Remote (Spain)

Do you have experience in finance, and are you looking to apply your analytical skills and flair for research whilst making a difference for the planet? At Quadriz we work towards reducing carbon emissions by developing and managing REDD+ projects that avoid deforestation, conserve biodiversity and support local communities.

We are looking for a Junior Carbon Portfolio Analyst to join our fast-growing team of enthusiastic Carbon offset specialists and agroforestry professionals.

Location: Madrid / Las Palmas / Remote work (Spain)

This is an entry-level role, reporting to: Head of Sales, Carbon offsets

You are excited about this opportunity because you will:

Research carbon market data, analyse benchmarks and compile quarterly market reports on voluntary carbon market

Assist on the optimization of financial carbon farming models

Support internal projects for VCU tokenization and carbon-backed Crypto, stay up-to-date through research

Technical support: Handle counterparty onboarding, KYC/AML processes (external, internal)

Support due diligence processes

Attend client meetings with Head of Sales, when required

Act as Sales back-up for Head of Sales, when required

Support general project development activities

Stay up-to-date with all the latest CORSIA updates and legislation. Become CORSIA specialist.

Participate in relevant carbon market webinars to continuously self-educate and bring feedback to Sales team on latest developments and legislation etc.

Participate in weekly Quadriz meetings related to REDD+ and ARR project development, as well as biodiversity monitoring

Support Sales team to turn leads into clients

Support RFP/RFQs preparations

Customer care support, track keeping of customer pipeline

Assist marketing department to find relevant topics for Quadriz blog articles

Support the growth of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategy

We’re excited about you because you:

Have min 2 years professional experience in finance, ideally related to carbon finance, or financial modeling for renewable energy

Have entry level knowledge about key elements of the carbon markets

Are a highly organised, proactive and self-motivated person, who is prepared to work hard, research on climate change related topics and attend online courses

Have excellent numeracy skills and a keen interest in problem solving

Are confident working remotely, and being managed remotely

Are fluent in English and Spanish (job interview will be carried out in both languages)

Have a strong attention to detail and able to identify what is most important to address

Can manage competing priorities and is respectful of others’ time in a busy organization

Are excited about the scope of Quadriz’ activities

Set high standards for ethical behaviour

Have advanced Excel / Word / PowerPoint skills

Truly care about climate change and want to leave a better legacy for future generations

If you feel you are a great match and possess the required skills and experience, please don’t hesitate to apply to this job here: https://bit.ly/3iiOSgd