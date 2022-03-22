Junior Carbon Portfolio Analyst, Quadriz – Madrid/Las Palmas/Remote (Spain)

Do you have experience in finance, and are you looking to apply your analytical skills and flair for research whilst making a difference for the planet? At Quadriz we work towards reducing carbon emissions by developing and managing REDD+ projects that avoid deforestation, conserve biodiversity and support local communities.
We are looking for a Junior Carbon Portfolio Analyst to join our fast-growing team of enthusiastic Carbon offset specialists and agroforestry professionals.
Location: Madrid / Las Palmas / Remote work (Spain)
This is an entry-level role, reporting to: Head of Sales, Carbon offsets
You are excited about this opportunity because you will:
- Research carbon market data, analyse benchmarks and compile quarterly market reports on voluntary carbon market
- Assist on the optimization of financial carbon farming models
- Support internal projects for VCU tokenization and carbon-backed Crypto, stay up-to-date through research
- Technical support: Handle counterparty onboarding, KYC/AML processes (external, internal)
- Support due diligence processes
- Attend client meetings with Head of Sales, when required
- Act as Sales back-up for Head of Sales, when required
- Support general project development activities
- Stay up-to-date with all the latest CORSIA updates and legislation. Become CORSIA specialist.
- Participate in relevant carbon market webinars to continuously self-educate and bring feedback to Sales team on latest developments and legislation etc.
- Participate in weekly Quadriz meetings related to REDD+ and ARR project development, as well as biodiversity monitoring
- Support Sales team to turn leads into clients
- Support RFP/RFQs preparations
- Customer care support, track keeping of customer pipeline
- Assist marketing department to find relevant topics for Quadriz blog articles
- Support the growth of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategy
We’re excited about you because you:
- Have min 2 years professional experience in finance, ideally related to carbon finance, or financial modeling for renewable energy
- Have entry level knowledge about key elements of the carbon markets
- Are a highly organised, proactive and self-motivated person, who is prepared to work hard, research on climate change related topics and attend online courses
- Have excellent numeracy skills and a keen interest in problem solving
- Are confident working remotely, and being managed remotely
- Are fluent in English and Spanish (job interview will be carried out in both languages)
- Have a strong attention to detail and able to identify what is most important to address
- Can manage competing priorities and is respectful of others’ time in a busy organization
- Are excited about the scope of Quadriz’ activities
- Set high standards for ethical behaviour
- Have advanced Excel / Word / PowerPoint skills
- Truly care about climate change and want to leave a better legacy for future generations
If you feel you are a great match and possess the required skills and experience, please don’t hesitate to apply to this job here: https://bit.ly/3iiOSgd