EUAs jumped to a six-day high above €81 on light trading Tuesday ahead of tomorrow’s quarterly options expiry, while energy prices were also generally higher as little progress appeared to be made towards reaching a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.
Euro Markets: EUAs breach stubborn technical resistance ahead of options expiry
