Blue Carbon Associate/Manager, West Africa Blue – West Africa/Remote

The Context

14% of the world’s remaining mangroves are in West Africa – prolific zones of carbon sequestration and IUCN Red List Threatened Species, such as Hawksbill Turtles, Green Turtles, Slender-Snouted Crocodiles and the West African Manatee.

West Africa Blue’s first project in the Sherbro River Estuary (“SRE”) of Sierra Leone, covering 139,549 hectares, is amongst the most threatened of West Africa’s remaining mangrove-rich regions. It is also inhabited by some of the world’s most economically disadvantaged indigenous communities.

With depleted and still declining fish stocks, the communities of the SRE have turned to alternative sources of income, including wood harvesting and deforestation-inducing agriculture. From 2000 to 2012 the average annual percentage of mangrove forest loss in the SRE was 0.07%; but from 2012 to 2020 it accelerated to 1.69% per year, a 24x increase over the 2000-2012 rate. This devastation is emblematic of what’s happening across the region and at West Africa Blue, we’re working to change that – we want your help.

About West Africa Blue

West Africa Blue (“Blue”) is a young, growing, innovative developer of large-scale, community-centric blue carbon projects in West Africa. We aim to address the economic and ecological impacts of deforestation through long-term conservation and livelihoods projects sustainably funded through the issuance of premium quality, certified carbon credits. While our anchor project is located in the SRE of Sierra Leone, we have a broad pipeline of high-impact opportunities across the region.

We are mission-driven, with a leadership team that brings decades of passion and experience working in West Africa and globally to address some of the world’s biggest challenges, including climate change, education, gender inequality and sustainable development.

Blue was co-founded in 2022 by Solon Capital Partners (“Solon”), a leading, West Africa-focused investor established in 2010. For nearly twelve years, Solon and its non-profit organisation, The Solon Foundation, have been partnering with communities in the SRE to deliver critical initiatives in education, healthcare and more recently, environmental conservation, including the protection and reforestation of mangroves. Solon takes an owner-operator, long-term approach to build great businesses which seek to optimize both impact and risk-adjusted financial returns to investors.

Solon was recently named a Top Innovator by the World Economic Forum’s Blue Carbon Challenge and works with leading institutions and subject-matter experts including IUCN, The Nature Conservancy and TerraCarbon.

About the Role

West Africa Blue is executing on a mission to protect natural ecosystems, reverse deforestation and biodiversity loss while providing income diversification and enhancement for coastal and forest communities. Central to our vision is the development of world-class, large-scale blue carbon projects with equitable benefit sharing throughout West Africa, starting with the SRE.

We are seeking an outstanding professional with carbon project development or related experience to assist with the analysis, design and implementation of projects throughout West Africa, starting with the hands-on development of our project in the SRE.

The Blue Carbon Associate or Manager (depending on experience level), will be a key member of Blue’s Projects Team and work closely with the Head of Projects and other members of the senior leadership team. You will be part of a fast-moving, entrepreneurial, highly collaborative and rewarding company with the opportunity to help build something from the ground up.

Responsibilities include:

Leadership for one or more components of carbon project development, based on your areas of experience and interest, including but not limited to project management, livelihoods, conservation, biodiversity programs, carbon accounting and verification, and/or operation and monitoring.

Collaborating with in-house teams, primarily based in the market of each project, as well as project developers, academic institutions, local and international NGO, funders and other partners to fulfil each project’s objectives.

Conducting field visits to project locations as required to fulfil the responsibilities of the role.

Preparation of project documents, analysis, proposals, deliverables and other written materials as required to support project development, verification, reporting and grant or technical assistance applications.

Contributing to research initiatives and the development of thought leadership, best practices and innovation in carbon project development.

Project management including the preparation and tracking of project plans, KPIs, risks, budgets and other areas, working closely with in-house resources.

Contribution to the strategic direction and growth of Blue, with an emphasis on carbon project development expertise and related operational requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Candidates who meet some or all of the following criteria will be considered:

3+ years hands-on experience with a carbon offset project, ideally related to coastal ecosystems and mangroves in particular.

University-level degree in ecology, environmental science, forestry, sustainability or a related field.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Intellectual curiosity and strong conceptual and technical skills.

Familiarity with operating in developing countries, ideally in West Africa.

English language fluency; proficiency in French is a plus.

Personal Attributes

Passion and sense of urgency around nature-based solutions and communities.

Self-starter with a thirst for learning who can adapt to change.

Energetic and proactive engagement with colleagues, even when working remotely.

Empathetic in interactions with people of different backgrounds.

Generous spirit and eager to help teammates where needed.

Humility and authenticity.

Sense of humor and joy.

The Blue Carbon Associate / Manager will ideally be based in West Africa or may work remotely, with frequent travel to the region.

Compensation

We offer competitive compensation packages akin to those at start-ups and fast-growing businesses.

Application Procedure

Please submit a CV and cover letter, outlining your interest in the role to careers@westafricablue.org indicating “Blue Carbon Business Associate” in the subject line. We are currently hiring for this role and will review applications as received. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.