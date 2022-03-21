Indian developer woos EU partners for massive cookstove programme

Published 11:12 on March 21, 2022 / Last updated at 11:12 on March 21, 2022 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A major Indian project developer is planning to roll out a large-scale cookstove programme that it says can generate tens of millions of carbon credits annually over the next five-six years, and is lining up European oil and gas companies as partners in the venture.