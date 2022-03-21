A major Indian project developer is planning to roll out a large-scale cookstove programme that it says can generate tens of millions of carbon credits annually over the next five-six years, and is lining up European oil and gas companies as partners in the venture.
Indian developer woos EU partners for massive cookstove programme
A major Indian project developer is planning to roll out a large-scale cookstove programme that it says can generate tens of millions of carbon credits annually over the next five-six years, and is lining up European oil and gas companies as partners in the venture.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.