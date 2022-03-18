Clean Fuel Standard Project Manager, Washington Department of Ecology – Lacey

Salary

$65,928.00 – $86,484.00 Annually

Location

Thurston County – Lacey, WA

Job Type

Project (limited duration)

Remote Employment

Flexible/Hybrid

Department

Dept. of Ecology

Job Number

2022-AQP1202-03768

Closing

Continuous

Per Governor Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.2, Washington State employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As a condition of employment, the successful candidate will be required to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination as part of the hiring process, prior to their start date. Requests for medical and religious exemptions will be considered.

The Air Quality Program (AQP) within the Department of Ecology is looking to fill a Clean Fuel Standard Project Manager and Partnerships Specialist (Environmental Planner 4)(In-Training) position.

This position is located in our Headquarters Office in Lacey, WA.

Transportation emissions are our biggest source of greenhouse gases in Washington and they have not declined meaningfully in the last 30 years. The Clean Fuel Standard is a new policy that aims to change that, decarbonizing the transportation sector while creating economic opportunity in electric vehicles and low carbon fuels. We are looking for a Clean Fuel Standard Project Manager and Partnerships Specialist to oversee all of the work done by outside parties. This work includes managing a stakeholder advisory panel and overseeing agreements with outside parties covering equitable transportation electrification, an annual fuel supply forecast, and priorities for transportation electrification investments. In this position you will also collect reports from program participants of how they are investing their credit revenue. Finally, you will support rulemaking processes through drafting and revising rule language, attending stakeholder meetings, and providing responses to stakeholder comments.

The mission of the Air Quality Program (AQP) is to protect and improve air quality in Washington and to protect our State’s environment for current and future generations.

Please Note: This is a project position that is funded until June 30, 2027.

Protecting Washington State’s environment for current and future generations is what we do every day at Ecology. We are a culture that is invested in making a difference. Join a team that is highly effective and collaborative, with leadership that embraces the value of people.

Ecology cares deeply about employee wellness; we go beyond traditional benefits, proudly offering:

A healthy life/work balance by offering flexible schedules and telework options for most positions.

An Infants at Work Program that is based on the long-term health values of infant-parent bonding and breastfeeding newborns.

Continuous growth and development opportunities.

A wellness program that offers education, fitness classes, and an agency-wide fondness for outdoor meetings.

Opportunities to serve your community and make an impact through meaningful work.

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect (DEIR) are core values central to Ecology’s work. We strive to be a workplace where we are esteemed for sharing our authentic identities, while advancing our individual professional goals and collaborating to protect, preserve, and enhance the environment for current and future generations.

Diversity: We celebrate and appreciate diversity; our unique perspectives and abilities enrich us all and lead to innovative approaches and solutions.

Equity: We champion equity, recognizing that each of us need different things to thrive.

Inclusion: We intentionally create and hold space so that we all have meaningful opportunities to participate and contribute to Ecology’s work.

Respect: We treat each other with respect and dignity, acknowledging the inherent worth of our diverse perspectives and lived experiences, even in times of uncertainty and disagreement. We believe that DEIR is both a goal and an action. We are on a journey, honoring our shared humanity and taking steps to demonstrate our commitment to a vision where each of us is heard, seen, and valued.

During Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery, employees are working a combination of in-office and/or telework based on position and business need. Ecology is following current state guidance regarding mask requirements, health screening questions before entry, and social distancing.

Application Timeline: This position will remain open until filled, with an initial screening date of April 11, 2022. In order to be considered for initial screening, please submit an application on or before April 10, 2022 The agency reserves the right to make an appointment any time after the initial screening date.

Duties

What makes this role unique?

This is an opportunity to apply your project management skills to fighting the climate crisis. We need someone who is detail-oriented, has strong people skills, and knows how to manage contracts to help us establish our new Clean Fuels Program. You will play a key role in developing the requirements of the program and making sure it meets the state’s policy goals. You will also help advance clean fuels policy in key areas. For example, you will guide discussions on how to account for carbon uptake in agricultural crops and forests through the oversight of an agriculture and forestry stakeholder advisory panel. You will be responsible for advancing equitable transportation electrification by developing and overseeing a contract for a credit aggregator, a nonprofit that will claim unclaimed clean fuels credits and invest the revenue in transportation electrification that benefits overburdened communities. If you are a skilled project manager and facilitator and are looking for work that makes a difference, this position could be a great fit.

What you will do:

Oversee the forestland and agricultural landowner stakeholder advisory panel (RCW 70A.535.060)

Designate a credit aggregator: establish a competitive solicitation process that reflects Ecology’s policy goals, develop and manage a contract to govern the aggregator’s work and reporting requirements, and produce an annual public report on the aggregator’s performance

Collaborate with the Washington State Dept. of Transportation to develop and maintain a list of transportation electrification activities eligible for electric utilities to fund with their credit revenue (RCW 70A.535.080)

Develop requirements for electric utilities to follow when reporting on their investments of credit revenue, and ensure compliance. Produce an annual public summary of these investments

Manage an interagency agreement with the State Dept. of Commerce to produce an annual fuel supply forecast (RCW 70A.535.100) and serve as Ecology’s expert on forecast methods and results

Lead the biennial workload analysis process to determine the program fee (RCW 70A.535.130)

Lead the biennial innovative technologies and pathways review (RCW 70A.535.060)

Support the rulemaking processes through drafting and revising rule language, attending stakeholder meetings, and providing responses to stakeholder comments

Qualifications

Required Qualifications:

Experience for both required and desired qualifications can be gained through various combinations of formal professional employment, educational and volunteer experience. See below for how you may qualify.

At the EP2 level (Salary Range 52: $4,188-$5,494)

A Bachelor’s degree in environmental science or management; environmental, transportation, or natural resource planning; public administration with an environmental emphasis; or closely related field.

AND

Three years of professional experience in an environmental-, transportation-, energy-, or natural resource-related field.

OR

A Master’s degree or above with major emphasis in environmental science or management; environmental, transportation, or natural resource planning; public administration with an environmental emphasis; or closely related field.

AND

One year of professional experience in an environmental-, transportation-, energy-, or natural resource-related field.

OR

One year of experience as an Environmental Planner 1 at Ecology.

At the EP3 level (Salary Range 59: $4,974-$6,534)

A Bachelor’s degree in environmental science or management; environmental, transportation, or natural resource planning; public administration with an environmental emphasis; or closely related field.

AND

Four years of professional experience in an environmental-, transportation-, energy-, or natural resource-related field.

OR

A Master’s degree or above with major emphasis in environmental science or management; environmental, transportation, or natural resource planning; public administration with an environmental emphasis; or closely related field.

AND

Two years of professional experience in an environmental-, transportation-, energy-, or natural resource-related field.

OR

One year of experience as an Environmental Planner 2 at Ecology.

At the EP4 level (Goal Class)(Salary Range 63: $5,494-$7,207)

A Bachelor’s degree in environmental science or management; environmental, transportation, or natural resource planning; public administration with an environmental emphasis; or closely related field.

AND

Five years of professional experience in an environmental-, transportation-, energy-, or natural resource-related field.

OR

A Master’s degree or above with major emphasis in environmental science or management; environmental, transportation, or natural resource planning; public administration with an environmental emphasis; or closely related field.

AND

Three years of professional experience in an environmental-, transportation-, energy-, or natural resource-related field.

OR

One year of experience as an Environmental Planner 3 at Ecology.

Desired Qualifications:

We highly encourage you to apply even if you do not have some (or all) of the desired experience below.

Experience developing and managing contracts on behalf of an organization

Experience staffing or facilitating panels, discussions, stakeholder meetings, or other group processes

Experience with transportation policy, transportation fuels, or zero emissions vehicles

Understanding of the tools and principles of environmental justice

Note: Having some (or all) of this desired experience may make your application more competitive in a highly competitive applicant pool.

Supplemental Information

Ecology seeks diverse applicants: We view diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect through a broad lens including race, ethnicity, class, age, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, immigration status, military background, language, education, life experience, physical disability, neurodiversity, and intersectional identities. Qualified candidates from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

If you have specific questions about the position, please email Joel Creswell at: Joel.Creswell@ecy.wa.gov. Please do not contact Joel to inquire about the status of your application.

Why work for Ecology?

As an agency, our mission is to protect, preserve and enhance Washington’s environment for current and future generations. We invest in our employees to create and sustain a working environment that encourages creative leadership, effective resource management, teamwork, professionalism, and accountability.

Joining Ecology means becoming a part of a team committed to protecting and restoring Washington State’s environment. A career in public service allows you to help solve some of the most challenging problems facing our state, while keeping your health and financial security a priority. We combine one of the most competitive benefits packages in the nation with a strong commitment to life/work balance.

