Compliance entities boost, financials shed CCA holdings during price rebound

Published 21:13 on March 18, 2022 / Last updated at 21:13 on March 18, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Emitters saw their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net short position nearly flatten this week as prices lurched back from six-month lows, while speculators’ net long holdings sank to a new 10-month nadir, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.