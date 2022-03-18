WCI auction volume inches down for Q2 sale

Published 21:10 on March 18, 2022 / Last updated at 21:10 on March 18, 2022

California and Quebec will slightly decrease the number of current vintage allowances offered in the jurisdictions’ May cap-and-trade sale, with a reduction in unsold volume offsetting a rise in V22 units, according to a notice published Friday.