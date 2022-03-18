Tradable units offer route to ramp up CCS worldwide -report

International emissions trade could be used to incentivise the capture and removal of billions of tonnes of CO2, according to research commissioned by oil firms this week that set out how heavy industries could cooperate in light of net zero commitments.