LCFS Market: California credits nosedive below $120 as bear market persists

Published 17:53 on March 18, 2022 / Last updated at 17:53 on March 18, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices spiralled to fresh four-year lows on Friday as traders saw little in the way of support coming into the transportation sector programme.