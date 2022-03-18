California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices spiralled to fresh four-year lows on Friday as traders saw little in the way of support coming into the transportation sector programme.
LCFS Market: California credits nosedive below $120 as bear market persists
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices spiralled to fresh four-year lows on Friday as traders saw little in the way of support coming into the transportation sector programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.