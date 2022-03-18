EUAs traded in a narrow range on Friday morning as high call options open interest at a strike price of €80 acted as a magnet for traders, while energy markets were mixed as Russia and the US traded words and analysts cautioned that economic risks from a drawn-out Ukraine conflict are underestimated.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
