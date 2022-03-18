Senior Policy Analyst, International Carbon Markets, NZ Ministry for the Environment – Wellington

Mō tēnei tūranga mahi | About this role

• Impactful work programme

• Opportunity to represent New Zealand internationally

• Flexible working to support your work-life balance

Our purpose – He taiao tōnui mō ngā reanga katoa – a flourishing environment for every generation – be part of this exciting journey.

We are looking for an experienced Senior Policy Analyst to join our high-performing and dynamic Climate Change Directorate, within the International Carbon Markets (ICM) team.

The Paris Agreement recognises that countries will work together to reduce emissions. By working together, countries can achieve more mitigation than would be possible acting alone. New Zealand has signalled its intention to increase climate change mitigation by recently updating its climate target, and is exploring options for accessing offshore mitigation with environmental integrity that will complement domestic action.

You will be responsible for leading the work to secure market access to high quality offshore mitigation. You will also support wider work on international climate change, and the Emissions Trading Scheme, and the Voluntary Carbon Market.

This role will require you to work closely with a number of teams in the Climate Change Directorate, but will have a strong outward facing focus too, including with the UNFCCC, other countries’ governments, iwi/Māori, central government agencies including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, industry groups and the private sector.

This is a permanent, full-time position. It may require international travel and will require some work outside of normal business hours. We would be open to considering secondments for this position.

Ngā pūkenga me ngā wheako | Skills and experience

We are looking for someone with experience in policy development and implementation who can deliver quality work in a fast-paced environment. It would be an advantage, but not essential, if you have background in international policy, multilateral environment agreements, or similar, and experience in carbon markets.

You will also bring:

• experience providing policy advice to senior leaders and Ministers

• experience of working on carbon markets, either from a policy or private sector perspective

• experience working in international fora e.g. multilateral or trade agreements, or on international policy.

• a proven track record of delivering complex analytical projects with a structured, enquiring and analytical approach to problem-solving.

• an ability to develop strategic policy and to lead strategic conversations internally and externally.

• proven skills of persuasion, influence and negotiation

• an agile and adaptive approach, with a desire to make a difference

• excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate effectively (both written and verbal), at all levels across government, the public and private sector, and internationally/ cross culturally.

• an ability to provide coaching advice to other team members and to work collaboratively with colleagues.

• a thorough understanding of Government and Parliamentary processes

• a commitment to developing your cultural capability and capacity in te ao Māori.

Mō mātou | About us

The Ministry’s purpose – He taiao tōnui mō ngā reanga katoa – a flourishing environment for every generation.

We offer:

• a flexible by default approach to support your work-life balance

• agile working, allowing you variety and challenges across the organisation as we work as ‘One MfE’

• generous leave entitlements

• training to competently and effectively engage with Māori as our Treaty Partner, this includes te reo me ona tikanga Māori courses

• active social club and employee networks, including a Māori staff network

• opportunities for development and education.

A key priority for the Ministry is Te Ao Māori. This means we work with our Treaty partner to advance Māori priorities for the environment and for environmental success. We will be confident and coordinated in our ongoing engagement with Māori and lead the natural resources system in engaging for success with tangata whenua. We will grow our capability and capacity to accurately reflect Māori views in our work. An organisational priority is that we accurately reflect Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Ao Maori into our everyday work, by living our Te Ao Hurihuri Strategy through capability and capacity building.

Salary range: $101,802 to $124,424 pa. Appointment within this range will be based on skills and experience.

Tono ināianei | Apply Now

Apply directly by completing the online application form and submit your CV and cover letter. Note: your cover letter will be a key part of our assessment process, so please highlight how your experience relates to the key skills required for this role.

If you require further information about this position please contact Sarah Deblock at Sarah.Deblock@mfe.govt.nz. If you require a copy of the position description, please email vacancy@mfe.govt.nz

The location for this role is flexible which means you can work anywhere in New Zealand and there is an option to work from home. As a flexible friendly employer, we are happy to discuss solutions that may work for you and the business. We value and care about enabling our people to work in a way that means they can work at their best.

We embrace diversity and inclusion and are committed to equal opportunities. What’s important to us is ‘he rau kotahi tangata’ – embracing our multiple talents – by harnessing our diversity and being inclusive. We actively encourage applications from all backgrounds. We are proud to be Rainbow Tick certified and recognise the diversity and uniqueness of our workforce and reaffirm our commitment to create a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.

We want to ensure accessibility needs are well supported, so the recruitment process is fair and equitable for all. Therefore, please let us know if there is any support, we can provide to ensure the recruitment process is fully accessible to you. You can contact us at vacancy@mfe.govt.nz if you would like to discuss any accessibility needs you may have.

MfE’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy requires all employees who come to our offices, work at non-MfE offices (this does not include remote workers working from home) or interact with the public in the course of their work must be fully vaccinated. During the application process you will be asked to provide details of your vaccination status, and depending on the nature of your work, you may be asked to provide evidence of your Vaccine Pass prior to an offer being made.

Rā Katinga | Applications close: Sunday, 3 April 2022

