Senior Technical Specialist, Blue Carbon Climate & Nature Linkages, Fauna & Flora International – Cambridge/Remote (UK)

Salary: Circa £44,000 depending on skills and experience

Start Date: As soon as possible

Contract Type: Permanent

Location: Fauna & Flora International, Cambridge UK. Current policy offers partial remote working within the UK

Founded in 1903, Fauna & Flora International (FFI) is the world’s longest established international conservation organisation. Our vision is to create a sustainable future for the planet where biodiversity is conserved by the people living closest to it. We aim to do this through the conservation of threatened species and ecosystems worldwide, choosing solutions that are sustainable, based on sound science and take account of human needs. We have become a trusted entity in the world of conservation. Today FFI is active in over 40 countries.

FFI is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of Senior Technical Specialist, Blue Carbon. Responding to the increasing interest in blue carbon project development across the global marine portfolio, you will play a vital role in undertaking project feasibility assessments and supporting field teams and partners in the development of blue carbon projects, including addressing key knowledge gaps. This is an opportunity to lead the development of blue carbon focused projects at a global scale, helping to drive profound and positive change for communities and biodiversity reliant on vulnerable coastal ecosystems.

In this technical role you will use your substantial experience in blue carbon project development and the assessment of carbon storage and sequestration in marine and coastal habitats, to lead the nascent pipeline of blue carbon opportunities in collaboration with our multi-disciplinary team of regional and cross-cutting experts, and partner organisations. You will use your networks and connections to identify opportunities for funding and technical partnerships, and lead on project management, capacity development and communications. You will have a passion for marine and coastal biodiversity conservation, coupled with a strong proven track record in multi-stakeholder coordination and blue carbon project development.

In return, the role offers the opportunity to work within an international, impactful and ground-breaking organisation, at the forefront of global conservation. In addition, FFI offers a generous pension contribution, attractive annual leave allowance and life insurance. Our offices are located in central Cambridge, just a few minutes’ walk from glorious historic buildings and museums, the picturesque River Cam, the central market and shopping centre, and a host of cafés and restaurants.

For further details and to apply please click here

The closing date for applications is Sunday, 3 April 2022.