Corporate Strategy Associate, Woodbois Limited – London

The Company

Woodbois Limited is a sustainable forestry company managing extensive natural capital in Africa, producing and trading responsibly sourced hardwood products, and restoring tree cover for climate, communities, and biodiversity. Woodbois is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:WBI) and has a physical presence in six countries.

Woodbois Limited is helping to accelerate the transition to a Net-zero global economy by building large-scale emission reduction projects, delivering alternative low-carbon wood-based building materials to the global construction sector, and safeguarding natural forest capital through responsible management and circular transformation initiatives.

We are looking for people to take on the challenge of informing and shaping Woodbois’ journey to becoming the leading sustainable forestry company in Africa.

Job summary

As a Corporate Strategy Associate you will work in tandem with senior management to support the analysis of industry trends, and to leverage our knowledge base to shape projects and strategic initiatives across the group (with a particular focus on carbon project development).

Key responsibilities:

Collecting, managing, and analysing data related to industry trends and policy changes.

Evaluating new commercial opportunities.

Supporting strategy formulation.

Developing materials to aid investor communications.

Occasional travel to international operations.

Key attributes:

Approximately 4 years prior professional experience in a commercial business setting.

Degree in economics, finance, business/ analytical field.

Absolute attention to detail.

Interest in climate and the circular bio-economy.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Capable of independent work.

Fluent in English.

Location

London, United Kingdom

To apply please email a CV and covering letter to joe.fisher@woodbois.com with the subject line ‘Corporate Strategy Associate’.