An EU stop to Russian oil and coal imports would be relatively less painful than the planned gas phaseout and the bloc could endure a short adjustment period in order to cut all energy ties with Moscow, analysts suggest.
Not just gas: EU could endure life without all Russian fossil fuels
An EU stop to Russian oil and coal imports would be relatively less painful than the planned gas phaseout and the bloc could endure a short adjustment period in order to cut all energy ties with Moscow, analysts suggest.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.